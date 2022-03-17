Mandi Robertson: Discover Argentina’s distinct grape varieties from pristine and diverse terroir

There are hundreds of wine-growing regions and countries all over the world, but very few have such ideal and next-to-perfect growing conditions like that of Argentina. While the sheer beauty of the country takes one’s breath away, at a closer look, these clean and flourishing vineyards could not be better located and ultimately sets this country apart from the rest of the world. Natural irrigation from the Andes, high altitudes, cool climates, and complex soil diversity lends itself well to a huge potential of growing numerous and diverse grape varieties.
Taking into account that some reputable wine regions excel at growing only a few grapes, Argentina, in comparison, has carved its own path to successful wine growing and wine making through its numerous native and international grape varieties — and not to mention, with their own distinct wine style and identity.
Indeed, Argentina is notorious for producing top-rated Malbec, but growers are starting to discover the success of other international varieties that seem to be finding quite a comfortable home. Given its favourable climate, pristine vineyards, and unique winemaking flare, there is no better time than now to dive in and discover the different styles and flavours of Argentinian wine.
A flourishing ecosystem conducive for organic and biodynamic winemaking
Argentina’s main wine-producing regions stretch for over 1,500 km from Salta to the north and Chubut in the south. The combined influence of altitude (average altitude of vineyards reach 900 m with many well above 3000 m above sea level) and latitude (as you go south it gets cooler) are essential to ensure that it’s not too hot for viticulture. These high-altitude vineyards create a wide diurnal temperature range, which can be over 20 degrees C in many places. The cooler nighttime temperatures extend the growing season and allow grapes to retain freshness and aromas while maintaining depth and complexity in the wine.
With the exception of Patagonia in the south, the vineyards are at the foothills of the Andes in the west of the country. Argentina has one of the world’s best climates that is suited for organic and biodynamic winemaking, generating clean and pristine vineyards and therefore quality wine production. Since these vineyards lie in the rain shadow of the Andes mountains, their growing conditions are dry with low rainfall, leaving a desert like environment and at times, strong winds.
The advantage of this dry, windy air reduces the risk of disease in the vineyards so producers can take advantage of this by practicing organic and biodynamic winemaking. When certified organic or biodynamic, they do not use artificial fertilizers or pesticides to keep pests and disease away. Instead, more wholistic and ecofriendly approaches are used, which ultimately encourages biodiversity and makes for healthier vineyards, allowing the vines to thrive, creating high-quality and terroir-driven wines.
In recent years, organic certification has significantly increased. “In 2020, there were 7,312 hectares across 76 Argentine wineries – a 2, 578% increase in over 15 years. A further 432 hectares are certified biodynamic,” wrote Lauren Eads in The Drinks Business magazine.
Another key contributor to Argentina’s authentic expression is the natural irrigation provided by the Andes and nearby rivers. The Mendoza River and its tributaries deliver pure meltwater from winter snow and glaciers in the Andes. This is collected and distributed by a network of dams and irrigation channels that are contributing to thriving viticulture. Due to its dry and continental climate, there is little organic matter from the decomposed flora and fauna, and this results in particularly poor soils, especially in higher altitudes.
Poor soils are optimal for naturally low yielding vines, giving the wines substance, elegance, and more concentrated flavours and aromas in the resulting wines. Demand for organic wine is at its peak and the wines of Argentina tick all the boxes when it comes to clean, organically grown grapes that produce wines of quality and finesse.
More than Malbec: diversity of thriving grapes varieties
While Argentinian Malbec is sensational, there are so many other grape varieties that are showing their delicious personality due to this country’s unique climate and terroir. Black grape varieties like Bonarda, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and especially Patagonia’s Pinot Noir are taking centre stage and producing some beautiful wines from ambitious producers who are aware of the great potential of these grapes on Argentinian terroir. White varieties like Torrontés, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and my personal favourite, Chenin Blanc, are showing so much elegance.
If you would like to take your palate on a tour of Argentina, the time is now. From March 24 to 30, the SAQ will be launching a special promotion on the wines of Argentina. Consumers owning a SAQ loyalty card will receive an offer to redeem 15X the Inspire points when they buy 3+ bottles of wine from Argentina.
All of the following wines are available at the SAQ, either online or at your local outlet. Head to www.saq.com for more details.
To learn more about the wines of Argentina, go to www.winesofargentina.org
Secreto Patagónico Rebel Patagonia
- SAQ: 14307396, $16.35
A cool climate wine from a producer whose philosophy is to curate wines of the highest quality while respecting the environment at the same time. This 100% Pinot Noir has delicious notes of blueberries, cherries, strawberries, and hints of vanilla with a juicy freshness and soft tannins. The finish shows tons of fruit that has a slight rusticity with notes of warm earth and spice. Great quality for the price.
Agostino Wines Uma Mendoza
- SAQ: 14501068, $10.95
It’s rare that you will find Sangiovese performing outside of its native Italy, but this wine (with a little support from Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Petit Verdot) is tasting exceptionally well. A super delicious wine with notes of wild berry and cherry fruit flavours, lots of earthy spice, fine tannins, and a refreshing acidity. A very food-friendly wine that’s not hard to love. Fantastic price point to boot!
El Esteco Don David Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Calchaqui Valley, 2020
- SAQ: 13545886, $16.75
This is a beautifully perfumed, juicy, and elegant wine that’s a joyful expression of Cabernet Sauvignon from the Calchaqui Valley. Brimming with blackberry, black cherry, and plums, this delivers excellent, complex flavours that’s also layered with cassis, figs, and cedar. A concentrated yet refreshing palate with a long, persistent finish. A deliciously vibrant and elegant Cabernet.
D.V. Catena Tinto Historico Mendoza, 2019
- SAQ: 13958365, $19.95
This wine is a beautiful blend of Malbec, Bonarda, and Petit Verdot, all wrapped up in a seductive, concentrated, and complex palate with lovely notes of blackberries, cassis, plum and spice. The wine is framed with an excellent, refreshing acidity and polished tannins with finely integrated oak. The finish is layered, long, and lovely. This quality-driven wine is consistently delicious and performs so well year after year.
Humberto Canale Estate Pinot Noir Patagonie, 2019
- SAQ:13684211, $16.10
Another approachable and delicious Pinot Noir from Patagonia, this showcases notes of ripe blackberries, blueberries, and bits of blackcurrant. The floral and herbaceous undertones reveal themselves midway through the light-bodied wine. It has a vibrant acidity and soft tannins with a fruity and spiced, vanilla finish.
Brilliant Wine!
By Mandi Robertson, ASP/DipWSETCertified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
