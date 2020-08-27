Mandi Robertson: Crowd Pleasing Wines for your Next Dinner Invite

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you’ve been invited to dinner by friends but felt clueless as to what wine you could bring? Choosing a wine is not always an easy task – even if you know your hosts palates and the dinner menu ahead of time.
Firstly, you’ll need to make sure the wine is affordable – you don’t need to spend a fortune on anything that’s fancy or that has an obscure grape variety, especially if you’ve never tasted it before. The wine must also be versatile, meaning it will have the ability to pair nicely with a broad range of dishes without overpowering or clashing with the food being served.
Ideally, it should have great acidity and freshness, with concentrated fruit and a long, lingering finish. The wines listed below are a safe bet when it comes to impressing your host. They’re approachable, affordable, delicious and have incredible versatility, given their ability to pair wonderfully with any dinner menu. Classic styles of wine that are special enough to show your friends the effort and care you put in to finding that perfect bottle.
Château Fuissé Bourgogne Blanc, 2018
- SAQ:13947068, $24.30
This is for any Chardonnay lover out there, as it’s the perfect balance of soft attractive fruit and vibrant acidity. Notes of citrus, baked apple, almond paste and brioche. It has an excellent integration of oak – just enough to be charming without taking away from the freshness of the wine. It’s ripe and round having a floral-toned, fine finish.
Parés Balta as Petit Penedes, 2017
- SAQ : 13557828, $16.65
This wine is a blend of 58% Cabernet Sauvignon, and 42% Grenache. Ripe blackberry, earthy black cherry and strawberry notes with warm spice and vanilla. The wine has a lovely softness with medium grained tannins and a fine line of acidity. The fruit is concentrated with a nice integration of oak, careful not to overpower the other delicate elements of the wine. Quite a persistent, and juicy finish.
Mas Las Cabes Côtes du Roussillon
- SAQ :11096159 $17.40
This wine from the Languedoc-Roussillon is a blend of Syrah, Grenache, and Mourvèdre. It has so much depth and complexity, it’s hard to believe it’s under the $20 price point. The palate is textured, having rich and spicy blackberry and black cherry fruit with some herby and meaty impressions, as well as dried leaves. There’s a nice tannic grip, balanced with pure and vibrant dark fruit flavours, where the acidity cuts through the wine making for easy and delicious drinking. There’s also a bit of a creamy texture framed by subtle oak, and lots of spice. Delicious and appetizing wine with a lingering finish.
Granbazan Etiqueta Ambar Rias Baixas
- SAQ :14355259 $24.70
Albariño is one of those grapes that appeals to almost anyone and this is example from Granbazan is no different. The mouth-watering palate is bursting with beautiful notes of apples, pear, honeydew, citrus and white flowers. The wine is smooth and dense with salty mineral impressions and a bright, refreshing acidity. A very well balanced wine where that clean, stone and citrus fruit leads to a lovely, rounded finish.
Mandi Robertson earned her Sommelier Attestation (ASP) from Pearson School of Culinary Arts then worked as a Sommelier in Melbourne, Australia. Upon returning to Canada, she is now completing her WSET Diploma. Besides having extensive experience hosting private tastings, her passion for all aspects of the wine industry is furthermore demonstrated on her website, ‘A Walk on the Wine Side’. She is also the wine contributor for CJAD800 ‘Weekends with Ken’, Global News Morning.
Facebook: @mandiwineside
Instagram: @mandiwineside
— Mandi Robertson
