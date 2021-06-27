Mandi Robertson: Celebrating holidays with local products from Quebec

The Saint Jean celebrations that took place last week was a great opportunity to try out some local products from La Belle Province. We are super fortunate to have such diverse and quality driven products here in Quebec, and there is such a huge variety for cocktail lovers especially. There’s no need to look any further than our own backyard to enjoy delicious cocktails and beverages the next Saint Jean, or even the upcoming Canada Day celebrations. I have rounded up a few of my favourites that are all unique, delicious, and produced right here in Quebec.
Spritzol
- SAQ: 14480341, $13.40 (4x250ml)
This was created by Claudie Lamoureux, who fell in love with aperol spritz on a trip to Italy a few years back. She loved the freshness, tart flavors and refreshing acidity so much that she decided she wanted to recreate the experience here in Quebec. Spritzol is an all in one, accessible and delicious product that is ready to drink – a cocktail in a can! With the help from a friend in Hemmingford who own apple orchards, they essentially created a product that is apple based but carefully added a few more natural ingredients to create Spritzol! This is single size beverage of 250 ml with 6.5% of alcohol. It has a beautiful, bright orange colour and tastes of citrus fruit like grapefruit and oranges with that classic bitter finish making it super appetizing. The bubbles are persistent and fresh, with a delicious tang and finish. Grab yourself a nice big glass, add plenty of ice with an orange twist garnish, then crack open a can and enjoy! It’s an ideal thirst quenching sparkling cider to remind us that summer is here!
They also have a low alcohol option at 0.5% (SAQ Code 14590398 $13.80 4x250ml)
Alchimia Gin and Maple Liqueur
- SAQ: 14720965, $37.75
This elegant, aromatic and delicious gin and maple liqueur will be one of the most delightful things you’ll taste this year. Amelie Talbot, a young chemist, had the idea and desire to create her own product after visiting a distillery a few years ago. With a tremendous amount of ambition, grit and passion, Mme Talbot now has three amazing products at the SAQ: a flavored vodka, a maple cream, and her latest release, the gin and maple liqueur. To keep the delicate and authentic character of the product, this was made in the ancestral method the highest quality of maple syrup. There are number of different cocktails and drinks that can be created with the liqueur, but my favorite is this one, garnished with pear. In a glass, pour 1 -2 oz of gin, a splash of lime, and some tonic water. Then add a slice or two of ripe pear and enjoy! It’s attractive, refreshing, and pure. For more recipes using this liqueur and other Alchimia products, head to: www.alchimia.ca
Distillerie du Fjord, km12
- SAQ:13394918, $46.75
While this limited edition bottle with a bright and beautiful label is new and specifically created to celebrate the SAQ’s 100th year, what’s inside is the same great taste as its standard bottle. Distillerie du Fjord 12km gin has all the richness and freshness you would find in the Boreal forest of Quebec, giving a unique tasting experience. Notes of juniper, citrus, and herbaceous tones with excellent freshness and structure. Gin tends to be my favorite spirit because it has a way of expressing so much freshness, flavor and excellent texture on the palate while still being subtle. I love the natural flavours of Distillerie du Fjord’s km12, so I highly recommend having this with an ice cube and a splash of tonic water.
Santé!
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
— Mandi Robertson
