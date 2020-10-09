Mandi Robertson: Bring on the Bordeaux

It’s no secret that Bordeaux makes some of the most refined, delicious, and luxurious wine in the world. Some of the famous wines are found here like Château Margaux, Château Lafite, Cheval Blanc and Petrus which fetch thousands of dollars per bottle. Bordeaux certainly has a great location and climate for making wine; In the best vintages, there is a gentle heat throughout the growing season and enough rainfall to promote growth and ripeness. The dry and warm Fall allows for steady ripening while maintain acidity in the grapes. This creates a balance of tannin, sugar, and acidity which explains why many Bordeaux’s are so long lived, elegant, and expensive.
For those of us who aren’t able or ready to spend a fortune on these coveted wines, there are still plenty of charming and gorgeous examples available to us at the SAQ. Here are a few of my favorites that are currently available online or at various outlets.
Château la Grange Clinet Grand Claret Bordeaux, 2015
- SAQ: 14114279, $19.00
A fresher style of Bordeaux, this wine is dominated by Merlot, with a bit of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc in the mix. This is a great blend of ripe dark fruit like blackberries and black currant with a nice hit of spice and herbs. There is fresh acidity and firm tannins which lead to a fun and fruit finish. An attractive wine at an equally appealing price. Drink now or in the next 3-4 years.
Château Franc Baudron Montagne-Saint-Émillion, 2015
- SAQ: 14422280, $26.25
There is so much value to be found on the right bank, and this wine is a prime example. This has 80% Merlot and 20% Cabernet Franc. The ripe blackberry, black cherry fruit is concentrated in this wine while still maintaining a lovely acidity. There’s a bit of leafy character as well as warm spice which play nicely against the vanilla and dark chocolate notes. Great oak integration here — as are the fine tannins. Lovely finish.
Les Granges des Domaines Edmond de Rothschild Haut-Médoc, 2016
- SAQ: 14549361, $27.70
This wine is also Merlot dominated and expresses red fruit like cherry, red currant and blackberries bursting onto the palate with an appealing spicy character. It has a fresh acidity and a good tannic grip with bits of dark chocolate on the finish. There are some attractive savory and sweet notes on the pleasant finish.
Château de la Dauphine Fronsac, 2016
- SAQ:13586611, $39.00
Fronsac offers incredible value when it comes to Bordeaux, and this wine is coming from one of my favorite Château — Château de la Dauphine. Notes of sweet and ripe fruit like black cherries, blackcurrant and blackberry are supported by a wonderful acidity on the medium bodied and concentrated palate. Cloves, dark chocolate and earthy tones display themselves one by one while the tannins are fine and supple. A complex elegant and very approachable wine is simply delicious. Drink now or in the next 4-5 years.
Mandi Robertson earned her Sommelier Attestation (ASP) from Pearson School of Culinary Arts then worked as a Sommelier in Melbourne, Australia. Upon returning to Canada, she is now completing her WSET Diploma. Besides having extensive experience hosting private tastings, her passion for all aspects of the wine industry is furthermore demonstrated on her website, ‘A Walk on the Wine Side’. She is also the wine contributor for CJAD800 ‘Weekends with Ken’, Global News Morning.
— Mandi Robertson
