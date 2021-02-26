Thursday morning February 25 marked Metro Westmount’s official reopening following the renovations. The work, which began just over a year ago — at the 4840 Sherbrooke St. W, location — included the complete reconfiguration of the store, increasing the total floor space to over 27,000 sq. ft.
Thanks to these changes, customers will enjoy an enhanced and enjoyable shopping experience. The extensive renovations have also made it possible to hire 10 more employees, increasing the number to 135 positions in the store.
Fresher and more complete
Freshness, one of Metro’s top priorities, is clearly on display inside the store. The impressive produce department features local and seasonal products, as well as fresh-cut fruit. The new bulk nut section is a must-see, as is La bouqueterie, where shoppers will find a selection of beautiful flowers and bouquets. The bakery has a wide variety of artisanal and local products, including from Première Moisson. Customers will also find an array of baked goods, like baklavas from Adonis, Mary Macleod’s Shortbread, La Marguerite cakes and Les Délices Lafrenais products, to name just a few.
Over a hundred ready-to-eat meals prepared by in-store chefs using fresh products are available every day in the “Fresh to Go” aisle. The store also features an Aki Sushi counter offering a selection of delicious high-end sushi. Customers can also enjoy tasty pizzas that are prepared and baked on site. As always, the ever-popular Adonis shish taouk products are still available. The new cheese and deli counter is sure to be a hit with its wide variety of high-quality products.
At the fish counter, which includes a brand-new fish smoker, a team of professionals is standing by to provide advice and prepare a wide range of fresh and delicious seafood products. In the butcher’s department, professionals prepare cuts to order, recommend products, and offer tips on how to prepare and cook meats perfectly. On request, they will also supply customers with everything they need to prepare mouth-watering tartares. Lastly, customers can find a wide selection of kosher products available in this department and throughout the store.
To satisfy all tastes and even better meet the needs of families on the lookout for the latest food trends, a wider variety of local, international, gluten-free and organic products are featured in the various departments at Metro Westmount, particularly in the Organic & Wellbeing Market, which is now even bigger and better. The Wellness Station — a brand-new section — offers a variety of products: supplements, vitamins, essential oils, energy bars and much more.
After enjoying outstanding customer service in all departments, customers can pay for their purchases at one of the six self-serve checkouts. Scan & Go technology will soon be available at these checkouts, allowing customers to scan their items with a small hand-held scanner as they place them in their cart. In addition to all these services, customers can take advantage of the Metro Priority online shopping service, available to Metro Westmount customers.
The store’s owner, Fiorello Vellucci, and his 135 employees are extremely proud of the work that has been done, and they invite everyone in the area to stop by and say hello.
— METRO Inc.
— AB
