Eating Healthy on a Budget with Crystal on We’re All In This Together, the Web Series for Seniors

Eating Healthy on a Budget with Crystal launches on Friday, May 7 at 6 p.m. on We're All In This Together! From meal planning and knowing your grocery store to making smart food substitutions, Crystal offers some sage advice in an accessible way to help you be more mindful of the importance of eating well, while making the most of every dollar! To watch the promotional clip of the episode, click here.
Crystal Baran is a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and Naturotherapist, specializing in helping people holistically realign themselves to reduce stress and regain confidence. Food is the foundational tool that she uses to guide her clients on a healthy track of building long-lasting, sustainable habits. She has made it her mission to create a space for every person to explore their personal capacity to heal.
We’re All in This Together is a web-series designed especially for seniors. Each bi-weekly episode of the 18 episode web series, directed by Montreal-based, award-winning filmmaker Bobbi Jo Hart, features entertainment, activities and conversations designed to connect with those in need of support and empathy… with a gentle reminder that we are, indeed, all in this together. Episodes released so far can easily be found on YouTube (Search keys words “We’re All In This Together Senior Web Series”) and Facebook (Search "WereAllInThisTogetherQuebec"), and are available for anyone to enjoy.
This is also a great opportunity to take a moment to assure that the seniors around you are able to access the internet, so that they are able to take advantage of all the online resources available to them.
Seniors Action Quebec works to maintain and enhance the vitality of English-speaking Quebec seniors. All efforts will identify and address challenges and issues to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for English-speaking seniors.
The English Language Arts Network (ELAN) is a meeting place for English-language artists and cultural workers of all disciplines from every region of Quebec, where they can share expertise and resources, build audiences and alliances, seek support, advocate for their interests, and make common cause with the Francophone arts community.
We're All In This Together acknowledges the financial support of the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec.
