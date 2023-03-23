Cunninghams Pub was awarded four awards in The Suburbans 2023 Best Of Montreal contest.
Gold Best Beer Selection,
Gold Best All-Around Restaurant,
Gold Best Bar Food,
Gold Best Chicken Wings
With more than 18 beers on tap and even more in cans and bottles, there is a beer for everyone at Cunningham’s Pub. Customers can come into the restaurant to enjoy some pub grub, amazing wings and a pint or glass.
75 Sainte-Anne St, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec
