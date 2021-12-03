When aircraft were grounded, Montreal researcher Adam Schachner built his own

When aircraft were grounded at the height of the pandemic, a Montréal researcher was busy piecing together a cockpit of his own. Now, he’s being recognized for his innovative work to fill a gap in aviation testing with the creation of a first-of-its-kind vibration simulator that mimics what it’s like to use aircraft touchscreen controls under turbulence.
The breakthrough work has earned Adam Schachner the Mitacs Award for Outstanding Innovation — Master’s, awarded by Mitacs, a government-funded national innovation organization that fosters growth by solving business challenges with research solutions from academic institutions. The award was presented at a virtual ceremony on November 23.
Schachner — a researcher working under Professor Philippe Doyon-Poulin in the Department of Mathematics and Industrial Engineering at Polytechnique Montreal — is being recognized for building a customizable and adjustable touchscreen test environment that simulates a cockpit under vibration, and for running an initial experiment on the platform to establish guidelines for integrating touchscreens into cockpits. The work is of high importance to the Canadian aviation community because as touchscreens start to make their way onto flight decks, there is a need for design guidelines and testing to ensure their safe integration.
The unique design, which was built in collaboration with industrial partner CMC Electronics of Montreal, incorporates a video gaming chair surrounded by motors mounted on a metal structure resembling giant Meccano building blocks. Vibrations are programmed into the chair based on actual flight data and four touchscreen interfaces are easily swapped in and out, depending on what is being tested.
“My research goal was to study how vibration impacts people using touchscreens in aircraft, to determine which target sizes and hand-support methods are safer to use. But before I could go on, I needed to build a test platform,” said Schachner, who also holds undergraduate degrees in both Mechanical Engineering and Film Animation.
Schachner spent seven months building the simulator during the pandemic, a process that also required extensive programming and signal analysis. Because all pilots use the same eye reference point regardless of their height, the relative position of the touchscreens needed to adjust up and down as well as forward and backward. The novel platform was completed in March and is currently housed at the LESIAQ aerospace lab where it is now being applied to perform groundbreaking studies intended to inform future flight deck designs as well as aviation standards.
The first of these tests, conducted by Schachner with 24 participants, showed that when it comes to reducing cockpit error using touchscreens, the size of the target buttons matters. Schachner also demonstrated that grabbing the bevelled edge of a touchscreen and using your thumb to select a screen target — a current aviation guideline — actually doesn’t add benefit, even under vibration, and that using an index finger freehand is better.
“The goal is to find a vibration mitigation strategy that applies to all aircraft, which could include setting industry standards such as a minimum target size,” said Schachner, who recently accepted a full-time position at CMC Electronics as a Human Factors Specialist.
In the meantime, his work is already proving to be an industry game changer, with a Canadian aerospace company planning to use the test setup for certification of an interface with Transport Canada, and another major Canadian aerospace company expressing interest as well. By using a simulator instead of expensive flight testing where appropriate, he explained, more tests can be conducted with more participants. The platform will also be used for rapid prototyping of aviation touchscreens as part of a multi-partner collaboration to design the flight deck of the future.
For Schachner, the opportunity to tap into the expertise of an industrial partner while completing his master’s research was invaluable.
“Whereas most research granting agencies lean towards theoretical studies, Mitacs is the ideal partner for practical, applied projects,” he said. “Aviation is a very complex industry and Mitacs allowed this project to be possible, providing an invaluable opportunity to work with aerospace and touchscreen experts.”
The Mitacs Award for Outstanding Innovation — Master’s is presented to a Mitacs intern who has made a significant achievement in research and development innovation during their Mitacs-funded research.
Schachner is one of eight Mitacs award winners nationally, chosen from thousands of researchers who take part in Mitacs programs each year. The remaining seven recipients were recognized for outstanding innovation, commercialization, or exceptional leadership in other areas of research.
In congratulating the winners, Mitacs CEO John Hepburn remarked on the importance of providing Canadian innovators with opportunities for experiential skills development through strategic partnership between industry, government, and academia.
“Collaborative innovation is a proven and productive approach to research that ultimately helps to deploy top talent within the Canadian economy,” Hepburn said, noting that Mitacs is honoured to play a role in helping to advance important research within Canada. “Whether our researchers develop groundbreaking ideas by tapping into resources across our country or through international collaboration, their breakthrough work is benefitting all Canadians – and it’s this talent that is shaping the future of innovation.”
Mitacs is funded by the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec, along with the Government of Alberta, the Government of British Columbia, Research Manitoba, the Government of New Brunswick, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Government of Nova Scotia, the Government of Ontario, Innovation PEI, the Government of Saskatchewan, and the Government of Yukon.
For more information about the Mitacs awards and a full list of winners, visit www.mitacs.ca/newsroom
— Mitacs
— AB
