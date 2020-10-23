Virtual open house at John Abbott College, a success

John Abbott College Open House was held virtually from October 14 to 17. More than 8,700 people visited the event’s webpage and 340 future CEGEP students registered for live interactive sessions with teachers and resource people. Forty-five videos of the school’s programs and services were viewed a total of 5,313 times.
“Everyone knows that COVID-19 has changed a lot of things, but Open House is a long-standing tradition at John Abbott and there was no way we were going to miss this wonderful opportunity to showcase our programs and services. Future students and their parents visited our CEGEP like never before, safely,” stated Director General John Halpin.
John Abbott College is a public Anglophone college situated on the western tip of the Island of Montreal. The increasingly diverse student body includes 6,500 fulltime day students per semester and an additional 2,000 continuing education students per year.
— John Abbott College
— www. johnabbott.qc.ca
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.