Two Montreal students earn RBC scholarships for Black youth

Two Montreal university students were recently named two of only 20 recipients of the RBC Future Launch Black Youth Scholarship. Mathem Maluak of McGill University and Mallory Lowe Mpoka of Concordia University will both receive $10,000 per year (up to four years) towards academic and other life expenses.
Black youth from across Canada were considered for the annual award, which is now in its second year and recognizes both strong academic performance and community involvement. The award is designed to help reduce the barriers to post-secondary education and training for Canadian Black youth. According to Statistics Canada data, 94 per cent of young Black students wanted to obtain postsecondary education, but only 60 per cent thought it was a possibility for them.
Maluak, originally from South Sudan, is majoring in civil engineering while also acting as the vice president academic for the National Society of Black Engineers, NSBE – McGill Chapter. “I have passion in structural engineering and sustainability,” says Maluak. “I love designing, building things, and exhibiting ability to analyze structural drawings and extract valuable details as an engineering student.”
Maluak hopes to one day follow his passions and become an engineer focusing on environmentally-friendly development projects. “When I graduate, I would like to earn a position in an engineering firm as a structural engineer practicing specifics skill sets that involve the concept of going green, and embrace sustainable development projects in a way that has minimal impact on the environment and does not put public health and safety into jeopardy.”
Lowe Mpoka, a visual artist and community organizer, is currently in her third year of the fine arts program. “Being a part of the Concordia fine arts community has been incredibly uplifting, allowing me to rediscover confidence not only in my chosen career path, but in myself,” said Lowe Mpoka. “This degree is helping to deepen my practice within a supportive environment, be mentored by established and wonderful artists, professors and become a better community leader.”
The scholarship was informed by an advisory committee of Black academics, business and youth-serving leaders who provided their insights and lived experiences to build a powerful scholarship experience that goes beyond funding.
“The RBC Future Launch Scholarships for Black Youth are an incredible opportunity for some of the most deserving and underserved learners in our country,” said Markiel Simpson, spokesperson for the BC Community Alliance. “Not only will this scholarship provide opportunities for young people who otherwise may never be able to attend postsecondary, the legacies recipients are motivated to create will generate long lasting effects on their communities and have far-reaching impacts beyond anything we might imagine today.”
— SMC
— AB
