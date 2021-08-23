Transitioning back to school

Last academic school year was a tricky one. While most kids were forced to return to in-school learning, many also took part in virtual school or homeschooling and will be making the leap back to in-person learning this fall. Mine is one such kid. Despite the challenges of virtual school, my son still had a very well-rounded year, albeit from a distance, and as the new academic year approaches, both he and I have a few reservations.
His concern: still having his friends and not being behind in his French. My concerns: his safety and his overall adjustment back into in-person learning.
My son, who is going into third grade, has always been great in school and I’m hoping he’ll just slide back into the swing of things. I know teachers and administrators are working hard to keep in mind those students who missed a year of being in school and are making plans to help reintegrate them.
Paul Karpontinis, a teacher at Lester B. Pearson High School, said they are already coming up with solutions for these students. He also said that parents can help make the transition easier and more seamless too.
“The biggest question mark for those students is uncertainty, not just for their health, but ‘how do I go back to being a student when I was at home?’” he explained. “People like routine, especially kids, and it’s much more disruptive on their lives if there is less routine. The best practice is to have regiment, so kids have something to look forward to and know what the expectations are.”
There are lots of ways that parents can help virtual or homeschooled kids prepare for the upcoming school year. For teenagers, it could be as simple as instilling some sort of routine for sleeping and getting dressed. Some high schoolers will be taking a city bus to school, so they could take the bus beforehand and familiarize themselves with the route. For younger students, it’s practicing the day-to-day things that will be expected out of them once they are back in school.
“Interact with their friends who maybe they haven’t seen and speak to the teachers when they come in on that first day,” Karpontinis said. “You can speak to guidance counsellors too, and some schools may even let kids come in to look around the school, especially if they are new to the school or changing schools.”
You can also allow kids and teens to get in on all that school prep. “Kids are excited to buy back to school supplies. They look forward to having all the new supplies, and it’s one less stressor for them because they know they will have all the materials that they’ll need,” Karpontinis added.
And, like myself and my son, many are experiencing a little COVID anxiety with the return to school. This is something that should be discussed openly as a family.
“There’s both the fear of getting sick or bringing it home, so talk it over with your kids to relieve that anxiety,” said Karpontinis. “Let them know that the school and the teachers are doing everything they can to ensure everyone’s security and want to create a hospitable environment. Yes, there are going to be sanitary protocols — some are more comfortable, and others are not, such as masks — but let them know that there are going to be things in place to keep them safe and people who are there looking after them. The safety decisions were made very thoughtfully and we’re not just sending everyone in unprepared. The people around you don’t want to be sick and don’t want you to get sick, so everyone is looking out for each other’s safety and security.”
