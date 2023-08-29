We keep hearing about various trade industries that are hiring and the lack of workers there are to fill these in-demand positions. According to Statistics Canada, this is due, in part, to the fact that people nearing retirement outnumber people old enough to enter the labour market. The working-age population (persons aged 15 to 64 who produce most of the goods and services in the Canadian economy) has reached a turning point in that there have never been so many people nearing retirement. In fact, more than one in five (21.8 per cent) persons of working age are aged 55 to 64. This accounts for some of the labour shortages facing certain industries.
Canada leads the G7 for the most educated workforce, and this is greatly because of immigrants, young adults, and a strong college sector, Statistics Canada also reported. However, the country is experiencing significant losses in apprenticeship certificate holders in key trades such as construction, mechanic and repair technologies, and precision production. This is due, in part, to the pandemic and the setbacks this created.
“We’ve seen a real influx of international students since the restrictions lifted,” explained Daniela Caputo, a teacher at LaSalle College and owner of Montreal Event Planner. “And there’s a lot of work out there. There’s a real demand for trade jobs.”
Caputo, who specializes in tourism and hospitality, said her industry is hungry and desperate to hire people. “They are looking for people who are willing to work, and that’s what is hard to find: proper people who want to work.” They are also being promoted quickly as well, meaning the opportunities are there for those who are ready to pursue those positions.
Another setback affecting the trade industry is that there is a need for more teachers. The demand for jobs, the opportunities to make a lucrative salary, and the chance to move up in position are all there, but the schools are struggling to retain quality teachers in various areas like construction craft workers, plumbers, and electricians. One contributing factor of the teacher shortage is that many of these respective trades are required to do more training than ever before.
Despite the challenges, Quebec continues to be one of the best places to learn a trade. According to Québec métiers d’avenir, Quebec is a world leader in vocational training. There are 142 training programs throughout the province, which usually take one to two years to complete, and 80 per cent are technical based. They are offered in both official languages (French and English) and are normally based on competency teaching with a focus on the needs of employers. Quebec not only offers training in a wide range of programs, but it is also known to have state-of-the-art infrastructure as well as cutting-edge equipment.
