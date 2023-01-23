The perfect trade: Trade schools are in demand more than ever

These days trades are not only in high demand, but they can be extremely rewarding career paths. According to the Government of Canada, one in six Canadians work in the skilled trades. There are more than 300 designated trades to choose from in a wide range of sectors including construction, transportation, manufacturing and industrial, services, and information and digital technology.
Some of the most in-demand skilled trades expected from 2022 to 2026 are cooking, industrial electrician, industrial mechanic, painter and decorator, and welder. “There is a big demand for tradespeople, specifically for the construction and health sectors, IT, and administrative vocational training programs in Quebec,” explained Mario Argiropoulos, the Assistant Director of Adult Education and Vocational Services at the English Montreal School Board.
There are different avenues one can take if they want to pursue a trade career. “Whatever program you’re interested in, we have our own section on the EMSB webpage that lists all the vocational training programs that are offered at the secondary and CEGEP levels,” Argiropoulos explained. “Look into the sector you’re interested in to find out how to get technical training, see a list of programs and who offers them, check out the start and end dates, and see what prerequisites are required.”
For example, those who want to go into a vocational trade must be at least 16 years of age. “For most programs, you need to have your Secondary 4 level of high school with your French, math, and English. If you’re over 18 and don’t have your prerequisites, you could do a General Development Test.”
Passing the General Development Test entitles the adult student to access certain vocational education programs at the secondary level, or to access certain construction trades (CCQ).
For more information, visit the EMSB website or check out the Inforoute FPT website ( https://www.inforoutefpt.org/) which provides comprehensive information on hundreds the of programs offered in Québec.
