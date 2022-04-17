TD-Blue Metropolis Children’s Festival starts April 22

Fascinating themes and captivating authors and experts introduce youngsters to math, ecology and astronomy, or simply move them or make them laugh. This year, the TD-Blue Metropolis Children’s Festival’s various youth and educational programs offer an adaptable hybrid format, which launched last September.
From April 22 to May 1, the Festival will present 30 in-person activities at libraries, childcare centres and daycares. The in-person program of the Festival will conclude later in June with author visits in specialized schools and children’s hospitals in the Greater Montreal area.
Bringing in-person formats to children and families
April 22 is Earth Day. Ten various activities with readings and performances focussed on the theme of ecology are on offer at childcare centres across Quebec for Childcare and Daycare Day. Meeting their readers in libraries and schools for Festive Weekends are beloved French-language children’s authors André Marois, Sandra MacMillan Dumais, Mireille Levert, Sandra Dussault and many others. These visits will be reserved for school groups on weekdays, but will be open to the whole family on weekends.
Playtime goes virtual
Regardless of the weather outside, children and their parents can always access the Festival’s virtual activities. Blue Metropolis proposes La recreation/Playtime, a podcasts series that presents original texts by Fabienne Gagnon, Bonnie Farmer, Sylvain Rivard, Mireille Messier and others. The Young Ecologist Club continues the Earth Day theme with original texts and readings by authors Andrew Katz, Mireille Messier and Sylvain Rivard. The website’s virtual programming also includes fun quizzes and reading recommendations for all ages.
Fascinating educational programs
This year, students of École de la Seigneurie in Mascouche and Allion Elementary School in Lasalle are embarking on the Project Neptune shuttle. Combining history, science, writing, reading and technologies, this bilingual educational program gives free rein to young people’s imaginations in order to innovate and invent. Cartoonist Laurence Dea Dionne and multidisciplinary artist and Concordia creative writing professor Tara McGowan-Ross support them in this endeavor. What’s more, various scientists, astronomers and astrophysicists lend their expertise to students’ fascinating projects.
A virtual exhibit will be followed by the launch of the project’s zine at the end of May. In the interim, discover the in-person exhibit of the Children’s Festival’s fantastic educational programming from May 3 to 8 in the lobby of Hôtel 10, the Festival’s hub.
For this 21st edition, youth from the Indigenous and cultural communities of seven anglophone schools in Quebec and Nunavut participated in the Quebec Roots educational program this past fall. The book produced by these young people, which pairs texts and photos around various issues particular to their ages and realities, will be available at the Hôtel 10 public exhibit mentioned above, before heading out on tour. Participating students were supported throughout their projects by photographers Pierre Charbonneau, Michael Abril, Monique Dykstra and Thomas Kneubhüler, and by authors Monique Polak, Tess Liem, Raquel Rivera and Tara McGowan-Ross.
TD Bank a major partner of Blue Metropolis children’s programming
“Books have this magical power to light up our child’s eyes, pique their curiosity, and encourage them to learn about themselves and to grow,” stated Sylvie Demers, Senior Vice-President, Quebec Region | TD Canada. “Books allow children to forge relationships and connect with others through a shared love of reading. At TD Bank Group, we believe in the importance of education in a child’s development, and books provide essential tools that open doors onto a future full of opportunity and success. We are dedicated to support programs that will allow young and old to live with a greater sense of confidence in their abilities and to develop to their fullest potential. We are happy to work with partners such as TD Blue Metropolis, who offer an environment of learning, support and sharing for young people.”
