Support and services for kids with ADD is out there

The Montreal Centre for Learning Disabilities (MCLD) journey began more than 40 years ago with a small group of parents because the school system simply didn’t understand how to help their children, who had learning disabilities. Without support, their children were struggling.
Inspired by what she saw happening at the Ontario Association of Learning Disabilities, founder Ellen Sabin sought out the knowledge of learning disability experts from across the country and, with their guidance, she joined together with 13 other parents to create the Quebec Association for Children with Learning Disabilities (QACLD). Over the years, the Montreal-Laval Chapter evolved, taking on the name “Montreal Chapter 1” to honour its lengthy heritage.
“Unfortunately, we are the only English language resource of this type in Quebec,” said Pam Wener, vice president of today’s Montreal Centre for Learning Disabilities. “Many people don’t realize this kind of service is out there. The problem is people don’t know about us. We have all these wonderful services, and we offer support and advocacy.”
It doesn’t matter if you’re a child or an adult with learning disabilities, a relative of someone with a learning disability, a classroom instructor, or an employer; when it comes to learning disabilities, Wener said their organization has three purposes: to listen, understand, and inform.
There are a wide range of programs and services at MCLD that are specifically designed to help people with learning disabilities learn how to navigate the world around them. They also strive to inform the public and society’s understanding of what it means to have a learning disability. Through greater awareness, education, and accessibility around learning disabilities, organizers say everyone wins.
“In the last year we have hosted a series of free webinars, which have been fabulous because of the information they provide,” Wener explained. “Before COVID, we had an Aqua K.I.D.S. program, and that has been replaced for the moment with Cyber K.I.D.S., which offers children a chance to socialize online.”
There are social groups that are run via a family life educator as well. “It’s all about disseminating information and giving support.”
Thanks to a new grant from the government, the MCLD will be providing info on mental health and dealing with addiction throughout the year, and they kicked off this initiative by hosting a virtual discussion on screen addiction. “In January, we will be starting a 10-week program that deals specifically with dealing with screen addiction,” Wener said.
So many people can benefit from the resources and services provided by the Montreal Centre for Learning Disabilities.
“If you know anybody who has a learning disability, please tell them about us. We can help,” Wener added. “I have learned first-hand how important of a community this is. You feel like you are a part of something. Everyone here has become like another family to me.”
For more information on Montreal Centre for Learning Disabilities, visit https://ldmontreal.ca/
