There’s smart… and then there’s Felicia and Gaia Pleszewski. These 10-year-old twins, who live in Beaconsfield, were accepted into the Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth (CTY), a non-profit dedicated to identifying and developing the talents of academically advanced pre-college students around the world.
The CTY offers courses that can be claimed as credits in other schools, so the twins were pulled from traditional school and enrolled full-time in an accredited online school called CMASAS (Christa McAuliffe Academy School of Arts and Sciences in Oregon) in August 2020 for Grade 5. However, they took placement tests and were initially placed in Grade 8, which they have almost completed, so they have now started several Grade 9 courses.
“They are between Grades 8 and 9. CMASAS is particular because students take courses according to their interest and ability, irrespective of age, so they can mix some Grade 8 and Grade 9 courses,” explained their father and physician, Bart Pleszewski, whose wife, and the girl’s mother, is also a physician. “Students may attend school at any time during the 12 months of the calendar year, and work at their own pace.”
Learning was never something that was “forced” onto the twins, it is something that has always came naturally to them, their father said.
“At an early age, they were keen to read and learn, and we always encouraged it,” he said. “They always enjoyed enriched activities such as languages, math and sciences. They accelerated bit by bit. There wasn’t anything with them that was ‘different’ when it came to learning — they were just happy to continue to learn every day.”
Today, the girls have a fairly rigorous schedule. They each do around 5-6 hours of schoolwork per day. In the morning they concentrate on their current school assignments and projects, and in the afternoon, they focus on completing work that is set forth by the Quebec government curriculum, as they are still obligated to complete the core subjects (languages, math, science, and history) and pass their provincial exams.
Felicia and Gaia are also very active in extracurriculars, especially before the pandemic, and were on a swim team as well as in a debate club.
“We have always tried to keep a balance between online schooling and activities,” their father said. “We want them to have time with friends and organized clubs. The good thing about online school is, it allows them to concentrate on their learning during a given number of hours, and with proper planning, it can open the afternoons for socializing and other activities.”
The programs that the girls are enrolled in allow for a lot of autonomy as well as flexibility.
“In both CTY and CMASAS, teachers are there only to help with problems, to provide feedback and grades,” Pleszewski said. “The material is presented as a curated curriculum of texts, interactive activities, and short explanatory videos. These are delivered in short lessons, and the concepts are explored hands-on, usually through a project on the same day. This makes online learning very engaging.”
Pleszewski emphasized that while academics have always been important, he and his wife have always put an onus on the importance of socialization in their daughters’ lives, too.
“When children are withdrawn from school you hear a lot about how they’ll miss out on socializing, but it really turned out to be perfectly fine and it’s all been an easy, positive process,” he said. “This entire thing is a partnership, so Felicia and Gaia must be in agreement with every part of the process and they are always in the driver’s seat. They decide how fast they want to go.”
The girls agreed. “I think it’s a good balance,” said Felicia, who aspires to become a children’s book author. Her favourite subjects are, not surprisingly, English and language arts. “There are some challenges, and some assignments are harder than others, but overall, I think it’s good.”
“Some parts are harder than others,” Gaia, who wants to be a biotechnologist, reiterated, “But if it were all easy assignments, then there wouldn’t be anything interesting.”
