Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board School Elections

SEPTEMBER 26, 2021, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
If you are unsure about your location to vote please contact us at 450-621-5600, ext. 1350.
Candidates for the Position of Chairperson
GALATI, Paolo – Success for All – Team Galati / Succès pour Tous – Équipe Galati
My name is Paolo Galati. It is with much pride that I announce my candidacy for re-election as Chairman of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board. As the father of two daughters who have attended SWLSB schools, I am a strong believer and supporter of English public education. I am committed to student success and offering 21st-century learning so that our students have the proper skills to compete globally. My main areas of focus are health and well-being (mental health), safety, transparency & student success.
I have lived in Laval for over 18 years, where I serve as a Municipal Councillor and have for over seven years. I have been the Chairman of the SWLSB for three years and before that, served as Commissioner for four years. I serve on both the board of directors and executive committee of the QESBA. I have been very active in the SWL Foundation since 2007 along with the Laurier Gala / StarFest. I have also had the privilege of spending numerous years on local school governing boards, many of those years as Chairperson.
I am a skilled communicator and a motivator with excellent interpersonal skills. I am committed to building new partnerships and strengthening existing ones, to foster positive school environments. The various roles I have occupied & the experience I have acquired in English public education over these past years will be a valuable asset to our entire community.
Since the introduction of Bill 40, I have been very active in supporting our collective legal challenge. It is crucial that we maintain the right to govern our minority linguistic school boards. It is an honour to have my name on the ballot for this important election.
On SEPTEMBER 26, exercise your right to vote! Moreover, cast your ballot for Paolo Galati “Success for All – Team Galati”.
Contact:
514-945-7145
@ www.SuccessForAll.TeamGalati.ca
ONOFRE DE LIMA, Noémia
Femme d'affaires et cheffe d'entreprise, Noémia Onofre De Lima est mère de quatre enfants, et une fière résidente de Laval qui maîtrise quatre langues : français, anglais, portugais et espagnol. Gestionnaire d'expérience, elle a été directrice et associée d’une agence de voyages, puis copropriétaire de deux restaurants franchisés, tous situés à Laval.
Noémia est une femme engagée et une bénévole active : elle s'implique au sein de divers organismes communautaires et politiques.
• Mother of four children, all graduated from SWLSB
• Languages: French, English, Portuguese, and Spanish
• Businesswoman, manager, administrator
• Volunteer in the community, church, school, politics
• Volunteer, supervisor at Our Lady of Peace 1991,1992
• Elections candidate 2007,2009,2013,2019
Noémia is committed to promoting and improving the quality of all students' lives. She will put forth actions, with diligence and perseverance; listen to concerns of parents, teachers, support staff, administrators, and students. Make the necessary changes, for quality learning with the promise of transparency in governance.
Éducation:
Certificat - École secondaire catholique de Laval 1972
Certificat - L’Ordre de dentistes de Québec 1974 - assistante dentaire
Certificat - Collège du tourisme 1984 - agente de voyage
Certificat - Association nationale ServSafe 1993 et de francisée agrée
Certificat - Institut des carrières Stratford 2015 - consultante en santé naturelle
Certificat - Institut des carrières Stratford 2015 - comptabilité
• Membre du Conseil de la Fabrique, Mission N.S.F. (siégé au CA en 1992 à 1996 et 2019)
• Membre du Conseil de l’Association Portugaise N.S.F. Laval (siégé au CA en 2004 à 2008 et 2020)
Contact:
450-688-9962
Cautionary note
The information contained in this document has been provided by candidates with their nomination paper. Each candidate is responsible for ensuring that the text they provide to make themselves better known to the electors complies with the Act, uses a language of quality and contains accurate information.
The returning officer does not check the accuracy of the information or correct any spelling, grammar, syntax or typing errors.
