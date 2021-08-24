Scholastic sports readying for a return to competition

While last year was a washout for the most part of scholastic athletics, this coming school year holds promise for student athletes to return to competition. That includes university, collegiate and the three levels of scholastic sports of Sport-Études, Sport Concentration and extracurricular activities like those offered by the Greater Montreal Athletic Association (GMAA).
In late June, the Réseau du Sport Étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) and its members from the scholastic, collegiate and university sectors were relieved by Quebec Premier Francois Legault's announcement confirming the resumption of extracurricular activities, as well as the practice of student sports as of this fall. The launch of the fall calendars for the school, college and university sectors is conditional on Quebec public health directives as well Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education. The two main keys to a successful return to competing being, “the mass of the population being vaccinated and maintaining those sanitary measures we’ve been doing for the last 18 months,” said Stéphane Boudreau, assistant director general of the RSEQ.
The return of sports is still a situation in flux as directives still need to be issued with the fall sports calendar waiting in the wings.
“There is a positive aspect,” Boudreau said. “But everybody is kind of prudent with everything that happened last year. We’re on, we’re off, we’re on, we’re off … Everybody is excited, training camps have started and university football is starting so everybody is happy. We’re just waiting for the decree and guidelines from the Minister of Education on vaccination passports.”
The passport is part of the scheme and is top of the list in ongoing talks.
“I think that’s our challenge right now,” he said. “We’re having discussions with Minister for Education Isabelle Charest as to how we’re going to make sure all our student-athletes are vaccinated.
When they go on the field or in the gym or on a rink they are vaccinated. Right now our main concern is the security and health of all. The vaccine is one of those tools on the frontline; it’s a new way of life.”
Sport-Études and sport concentration activities were permitted for almost all of the school year last year, but the athletes had to train only with the same classmates within their proper class bubble. There were no competitions permitted. GMAA programming was not permitted until the spring and the participants had to be from the same bubble, which was impossible.
The 2021-22 year will see all three levels back, allowing student-athletes to take part in their chosen activity.
“There is an anxious energy in terms of school sports competitions this year,” said Chris Bedic, coordinator Sport-études and sport concentration program at John Rennie High School. “There is no doubt that a number of student-athletes and coaches really want to resume competition — which hasn't happened since March 2020 — but there's also the questions of the fourth wave and the vaccination status of all involved. How school sports will be organized and what restrictions will be put into place remain to be seen but one thing is for sure: there needs to be some form of return to normalcy.”
When it comes to moving forward at the Sport-Études and Sport Concentration levels, a major hurdle will be the impending fourth wave and the vaccination status.
“The fourth wave will inevitably dictate the pace and scope of competitions permitted,” said Bedic. “For example, will inter-regional competitions be permitted? Will tournaments be allowed? Will there be a different plan for sports that take place indoors vs. outdoors? The vaccination status of all involved will also be a factor. If a vaccination proof is required in order to take part in competitions then that will add new and additional administrative and logistical issues to the mix.”
What remains to be seen is how the pandemic affects participation by student-athletes at the scholastic level this year. Boudreau feels if there is an impact on participation, that could be at the intramural level.
“At the regional level (GMAA) there might be an impact this fall,” he said. “I think a lot of parents want to see how the back to school goes, how the vaccination passport goes, and how the delta variant goes. If everything goes well they can start their extra-curricular activities in January.”
As has been the case from the start, the situation is ongoing so in the event that public health guidelines change, the RSEQ would adapt by reshuffling the fall calendars for all sports disciplines in the school, college, and university sectors. There is an uptick by the student population working to see that doesn’t happen.
“I know a lot of students are getting vaccinated now,” he said. “They want to start school and their activities and that’s a good thing.”
