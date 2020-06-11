Scholarships named in honour of Teresa Dellar late co-founder of the West Island Palliative Care Residence

The West Island Palliative Care Residence announced in a June 9 release the creation of the Teresa Dellar Scholarship in Nursing at both Université de Montréal and McGill University. Concurrently, Teresa Dellar’s family and the newly formed Teresa Dellar Community Foundation will be sponsoring scholarships in Social Work at both universities.
These scholarships will be awarded annually to undergraduates or graduates who have a high level of academic standing and a demonstrated interest in palliative care. The first grants for both these institutions will be awarded in September 2020.
“This initiative is one of many that the Residence is putting in place to pay tribute to our late co-founder, Teresa Dellar,” stated Dale Weil, Executive Director of the West Island Palliative Care Residence. “She had an enduring vision and was a true pioneer of palliative care in the community. Teresa greatly appreciated the role of nursing in the delivery of palliative care. Through this grant, we are continuing her commitment to helping more terminally ill patients to live their last days in comfort and with dignity.”
“Teresa was first and foremost a spokesperson for end of life care and always had a strong relationship with the nursing and social work teams at the Residence,” said Gavin Fernandes, Dellar’s husband. “She also had a Masters in Social Work from McGill University and was very proud of the role these professions played in palliative care. Our family and foundation are happy to be part of this initiative with the Residence, one that will contribute to making my wife’s vision grow”.
“This is an important day for nursing and social work students. These scholarships will provide recipients with the tools and opportunities needed to learn best practices in the palliative care field,” added Francine Ducharme, dean of the Faculté des sciences infirmières at Université de Montréal. “We are excited to partner with the West Island Palliative Care Residence and the Dellar family in their commitment to furthering the professional growth of students in both nursing and social work for the benefit of our community.”
“We are grateful to the West Island Palliative Care Residence and the Dellar family for their support for McGill University students” said Antonia Maioni, Dean of the Faculty of Arts at McGill. “There is an important demand for social workers and nurses across the entire healthcare network, and an interdisciplinary approach is highly relevant in palliative care. These awards are certainly key to facilitating the palliative care development knowledge of our students.”
Teresa Dellar co-founded the West Island Palliative Care Residence with then MNA Russell Williams in 1998. She was the Executive Director of the Residence from its creation until August 19, 2019, when she passed away at the age of 58. The need for the Residence grew out of her concern for terminally ill patients who had to be transferred downtown in their final days, away from their community and loved ones. Teresa was a pioneer in bringing palliative care into the community.
— West Island Palliative Care Residence
— Residencesoinspalliatifs.com
— AB
