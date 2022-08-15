As a mom, I pretty much dread school supply shopping. It’s so meticulous going item by item on what I consider to be the most detailed list possible — a grey Duo-Tang that’s made of plastic and has three prongs and one pocket and a single drop of unicorn blood.
So, I turned to the experts on school supply shopping (moms and teachers) to find out their best tricks for navigating this annual marathon race to help streamline the whole process.
Get started NOW
Shop early for the sales. Cheap is not always better. Accept hand-me-down supplies from friends whose kids are older. Trade. If you can reuse it, then do so. Buy new only if it’s needed. Keep the things they don’t need day-to-day at home.
— Kathleen
It’s all in the details
Never buy paper Duo-Tangs. Instead, buy the heavy-duty plastic ones (in every colour) and use them year after year. I did this when my youngest was in first grade and he made it through to Grade 6 using the same Duo-Tangs. You will need to label the marker caps and the markers themselves, starting in grade one. I would save on labeling by using the previous year’s (already labeled) cap with the current year’s markers.
You don’t need to buy new wooden colouring crayons every year. They don’t get used up that much, so save your money, and your labeling time. Buy extra rulers and protractors because those break all the time.
— Monica
As a teacher, I recommend labeling everything
— Janet
Something I find myself repeating, “Buy the best materials that you can afford.” Sometimes people think that the dollar store glue or markers are good enough, but when they’re not working in the first week of school and you need to buy more, you’re spending extra money. As a parent, I have learned to buy the plastic Duo-Tangs because I can reuse them again, sometimes for several years. It’s the same with decent quality pencil cases, lunchboxes, and backpacks. Those “cute” character backpacks for $20 will usually end up ripping or breaking before Christmas.
— Sarah
Don’t bring your kid
The costs will be double by letting them pick out everything instead of getting generic stuff.
— Kelly
Services to help
The School Start program is everything! I happily pay a little markup to have the whole supply list conveniently sent to my home. Go to schoolstart.ca
— Sarah
Best mom hack ever
Leave your shopping list at Bureau en Gros (Staples) and they will find everything for you, plus they can print labels. I did my groceries while they assembled everything. It only took an hour and I got to go back home with everything I needed for two kids in different grades. Go to bureauengros.com
— Zofia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.