Overture with the Arts’ (OWTA) Black History Month national school tour is back with a virtual interactive experience. For 2021, the twin team of Akilah and Omari Newton pick up where they left off last year exploring important black communities in Canada with the program “Tracking Black Canada Part 2,” which will be entirely available online via Zoom.
This year marks the local non-profit’s 10th anniversary, along with Canada’s 25th anniversary of officially recognizing Black History Month.
“For this year’s presentation, we wanted to highlight historically black neighbourhoods across Canada because oftentimes when we talk about black history in places like the U.S., we overlook that there’s a rich history in our country,” Omari explained via phone interview.
Last year, Tracking Black Canada Part 1 explored important, often forgotten black communities province by province, starting with Nova Scotia, Quebec, and British Columbia, and this year’s Part 2 delves into three unique areas: “The Ward”, a neighbourhood in central Toronto where many black families moved to in the 1850s; Edmonton’s “Amber Alley” where, in 1909, a group of 160 African-American homesteaders established the community; and “The Bog” in P.E.I., a neighbourhood in Charlottetown that was established in the early 1800s and was home to many formerly enslaved people. The presentation will highlight the contributions made by prominent black residents in these places, as well as examine the circumstances that led to their systemic demise.
Shedding light on aspects of Black history is nothing new for the OWTA; however, going the virtual route is. While their talks are usually given live and in-person in auditoriums of schools, this year they will be giving 45 individual classes where the teacher runs the presentation virtually.
“It’s interesting,” Omari said. “Like so many people and educators, we’ve had to adapt. We have always offered presentations remotely but this year the program is entirely online. However, ironically, it was a positive thing and much easier to reach people. We’re doing more live presentations than we ever have.”
Year to year, the OWTA is proud of the feedback they get from their programming.
“It’s very well-received, which is encouraging and heartwarming at the same time,” Omari said. “This time, we’re post-Black Lives Matter, and now we have a general awareness and openness to talk about issues and learn about black history.”
The month of February is quite busy for the OWTA’s schedule of presentations, but Omari said that because it’s online, teachers and schools can still request the presentation and they’ll do their best to accommodate. “We don’t need to limit learning about black history to one month. This is something we should learn about beyond February.” For more info visit owta.org
