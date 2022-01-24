It hasn’t been easy to navigate the “school experience” these past two years – not for students, teachers, or parents. What has been especially challenging is keeping up with the constant changes, whether it be from going to online learning and back to in-person school, to keeping up with fluctuating government rules and regulations.
Those who are feeling it the most are the ones who are not only teachers but are parents as well. They have had to alter their learning practices for their students plus help their own children navigate this new reality of mask-wearing, social-distancing, and, what seems to be the hardest of all, virtual school.
“I feel as if the government is not proactive enough and seems to make decisions only when problems arise,” said Deena Fremeth, a math and science teacher at Bialik High School in Côte Saint-Luc, and a mother of two boys aged 7 and 9. “Letting teachers and schools know that school would not resume after the holidays did not give anyone enough time to prepare for proper online learning.”
Cindy Warren, Assistant Head of School of Advancement and Communications at Akiva School ins Westmount agreed.
“Our biggest challenge has been keeping up with the evolving government directives,” she said. “It is not easy to quickly pivot an organization of 350-plus people, sometimes in a window of 24 hours or less. Our goal has always been to ensure the safety of our students and staff, while keeping our learning to the same level of excellence, and sometimes our protocols were actually more than what the government was mandating at the time.
“Another challenge during this pandemic marathon for teachers, of course, is keeping their focus on doing their actual job: teaching the students,” she added. “Thankfully, this is also their passion, and it shines through the clutter: the COVID protocols, the masks, the social distancing, the back and forth from in-class to online.”
Chris, who would rather we not use his real name, is a high school teacher in an alternative learning program in the Lester B. Pearson School Board as well as a father. He said the incessant uncertainty of the past two years has been extremely taxing on everyone in the school system.
“I think that the constant ‘what will happen next’ is so mentally unhealthy,” he said. “The closing of schools week to week, and constantly making people feel like we are taking a step back, is hard.”
One positive thing all these teachers can agree on is how well the students have handled these various challenges. Warren attributed their students’ healthy wellbeing to the dedication of both teachers and staff.
“We have found that our students have been extremely resilient throughout the pandemic,” she said. “They are generally happy in their learning and very adaptable to whatever comes their way.”
Fremeth had nothing but good things to say about the students she teaches.
“I have been beyond impressed with the teenagers at my school,” she said. “They have continued to work hard, they wear their masks when we are in class, and they have been respectful and kind to their teachers and peers. They have shown understanding and empathy to some of their peers that have not been coping well with all the changes, and they have been dealing better than many adults would if they were in similar situations. They have missed out on sports, parties, plays, fashion shows, but they have remained positive. I think it is one of the reasons that I have also been able to keep my head up.”
Chris dded, “I know many of them are struggling at times, but seeing how well they are adapting and still giving so much effort, I think it is a real nod to their generation. I think this generation of kids will be much more prepared to be independent and self-reliant, as many of them have had to be. Between taking care of siblings, doing schoolwork, and still being teens, it is quite impressive to see how they have managed.”
