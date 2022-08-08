New picture book from CBC’s Johanna Wagstaffe seeks to demystify wildfires

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaff and award-winning illustrator Julie McLaughlin collaborated on a new picture that aims to demystify wildfires. Little Pine Cone: Wildfires and the Natural World (HC $21.95) available from Orca Book Publishers, is written for children aged 6 to 8, and provides a gentle, science-based introduction to wildfires and high- lights their important role in the natural cycle of our forests.
Jackie, the star of the story, is a Jack pine cone. When a wildfire caused by lightning ignites in Jackie’s forest, she is initially frightened by the flames. But Jackie soon learns that the heat of a wildfire is essential to her lifecycle, as it is only with heat that her seeds can be set free.
Amidst newscasts and headlines about this season’s wildfires, Little Pine Cone is a useful resource for children who may be nervous about the topic. The book focuses on some of the positive aspects of wildfires rather than catastrophizing them, though it also doesn’t shy away from discussing climate crisis.
“Wildfires are extreme natural events that will become more frequent and will affect more people, so I wanted to create a feel-good story that also empowers readers with knowledge," states Wagstaff, meteorologist and science host for CBC Vancouver and CBC News Network.
— A. Bonaparte
