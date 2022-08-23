Movin’ on up: What parents and students need to know about moving into a dorm

Moving out of their parents’ house and into a residence building for university is a big step for any young person. It’s a test of independence, and it comes with an equally large dose of newfound independence. It can seem overwhelming to try and plan this first major move, and university housing experts like Lauren Farley, Director of Residence Life at Concordia University, had some great advice for incoming students and their parents.
Firstly, the residence office of any university is brimming with resources to make the transition all the smoother and more seamless. “We hold different information sessions leading up to the school year,” Farley explained. “The most common questions are around the move-in process, so people should make sure their appointment [to move in] is confirmed and they know where they need to go.”
Packing lists are often available for newcomers, something Concordia has posted on their website. “One thing people should know is that we don’t provide any bedding or linens, so if they can, come with that or have a plan of action as to where you can get that when you arrive,” she said.
Some residences, like those at Concordia, don’t accept any material items that aren’t brand new, such as carpets or chairs. “We want to ensure we don’t have unwanted outbreaks, and we want to keep it as clean as possible,” Farley said.
First-year students will need to prepare certain credentials ahead of time. For example, international students need up-to-date identification documents, and all students should ensure that their health insurance is in order. “For those who are getting certain services at home, like prescriptions or mental health appointments with a psychologist, they should be organizing these before they come,” said Farley. “Make the necessary appointments with health services ahead of time instead of waiting until you absolutely need it.”
Student accounts also need to be settled ahead of classes starting. “It’s important that students figure out their accounts, so they know where they’re going when their rent is due,” Farley suggested. They can also sign up for any events or activities they want to participate in.
Most student residence buildings have an assistant on hand, usually a current student who lives and works in the building. “They can help them figure out where to go for health services and to get their student card, they can show them the accesses in and out of the building, and they can help them navigate their meal plans,” Farley said. “There’s always a lot of staff who can assist the new incoming students, so don’t overly worry about it.”
While moving out for the first time may seem stressful, Farley admitted it’s mostly a feeling of excitement when new students move into residence. “I think we’ve gotten our move-in process into a pretty good flow and alleviated a lot of the stress,” she said. “We have lots of ways to assist them with the moving process, and by doing things like pre-signing documents you eliminate some of the rush. And then there are welcome events that start almost immediately, so they have something to look forward to socially. All of this allows students to really settle in before school starts.”
