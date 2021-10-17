More microplastics are entering the ocean from disposable masks, according to new Concordia research

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 13°C. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 7°C. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.