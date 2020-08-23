Montreal’s CEGEPs are ready for a safe return to school

At the dawn of the new academic year, the Regroupement des cégeps de Montréal (RCM) would like to reiterate that Montreal's CEGEPs are ready for a stimulating, safe and success-oriented back-to-school season, said an August 20 release.
In collaboration with experts from the Direction de la santé publique de Montréal, the CEGEPs have developed protocols that include physical distancing measures, the use of masks, eye protection when necessary, as well as the traceability of people in the case of an outbreak. A coordination structure with the Direction régionale de la santé publique de Montréal has been put in place to ensure follow-up and to manage cases and potential outbreaks. Thus, no compromise will be made on the health and safety of the student community as well as the teaching and administrative staff.
Student success at the heart of decisions
The efforts of all the employees of the various Montreal CEGEPs are focused on the success of the students. Teams have learned from their experiences of the last session and have deployed optimal conditions for learning and for student life, while respecting all public health guidelines. Special emphasis was placed on students with disabilities and special needs.
The CEGEPs have been proactive and have established operating methods adapted to their respective particularities, including the number of students, the available space, their architecture, and the use of public transit to access their institutions. Thus, activities will take place in person, remotely and in a hybrid fashion.
In addition, in-person or online Welcome Days will be organized to prepare students for their arrival at the beginning of the school year, to facilitate the transition from high school to CEGEP.
"The fall semester will be a challenge for young people, but also for teachers and practitioners. All CEGEP efforts are geared towards the success of students, without compromising their health and safety or that of the staff. We are confident that the resumption of our activities will proceed in a positive manner, thanks to the commitment of our staff and our communities,” stated Nathalie Vallée, Director General, Collège Ahuntsic.
"The back-to-school period is an important time to mobilize young people to take action and start a new chapter in their studies on the right foot. We hope that this back-to-school season will be a success, despite the many challenges. We are following the situation closely and will continue to work with the Direction de la santé publique throughout the fall semester,” added Richard Filion, Director General, Dawson College.
— Regroupement des cégeps de Montréal
