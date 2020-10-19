Meet the industry experts who can guide you to find the education and job you’re looking for

The Forum for Youth Insights, a free online event for youths aged 16–35 where industry experts share their insights in the Arts, Health, Technology and Vocational Education sectors, will take place on October 25, from 1 - 4 pm. Keynote speakers and industry experts will share their insights to help students and other youth make informed decisions about their career choices and their education paths while facing challenges in the era of COVID-19.
This is an incredible opportunity for students, and anyone planning their career path, to connect with experts who can guide them toward a better understanding of the sectors they are looking to pursue and help them decide if it is the right choice. Participants are required to register for the event here.
Youth participants will be invited to attend collaborative workshops on the sector of their choice. Places for each are limited in order to give participants a friendly space to encourage discussions, exchanges and the opportunity to network. In each workshop will be an expert who will give a short presentation about their career, the challenges they face and overcame and how COVID-19 may affect careers in their field. The workshops will then break into smaller discussion groups in breakout rooms, which the expert will move between to provide further insights.
Opening keynote talks for the event will be delivered by Natasha Blanchet-Cohen, Concordia University Associate Professor in the Department of Applied Human Sciences; and Madeleine Lawler, a civil law student at Université de Montréal. Madeleine who holds a Bachelor of Public Affairs and Policy Management from Carleton University and has worked for various parts of the federal civil service, including the Library of Parliament and Parks Canada. They will be followed by the collaborative breakout workshops. Following the Forum, a summary of the breakout workshops and keynotes talks will be made available to the participants as resources.
Participants can connect with one another by using the Grenadine Event Guide app, available via Google Play or the App Store. The app helps enhances the FYI Forum experience by enabling everyone to connect with one another, get updates about the event and have access to the full schedule.
Free Online Event
- Sunday, October 25, 2020, 1:00–4:00 PM
- Register for Tickets here
The workshops will be hosted by the following experts:
Arts
Quincy Armorer, Black Theatre Workshop Artistic Director. Quincy has worked professionally as an actor, director, instructor and administrator for several years. He is an Adjunct Professor at Queen's University and Associate Artist of the English Section at the National Theatre School of Canada.
Health
Khan Bouba-Dalambaye, Lester B. Pearson School Board Guidance Counsellor. Khan is a leading expert in Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) programs for companies, academic institutions, and other public and private organizations, as well as a licensed counsellor providing individual therapy in-person or remotely with a focus on individuals and couples for personal therapy and a Psychology instructor at the CEGEP level. Khan is currently on a one-year leave from LBPSB to pursue work as an EDI consultant including, but not limited to supporting McGill University in the design and implementation of their anti-Black racism plan.
Samantha Bizimungu, final-year medical student at Université de Montréal. Prior to her medical training, she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology at the University of New Brunswick, where she gained extensive leadership experience. She is currently serving a second mandate as President of the Quebec Black Medical Association Youth Initiative and through her experience has a comprehensive understanding of the health care system in Quebec.
Technology
Jake Hirsch-Allen, North America Workforce Development and Higher Ed System Lead, LinkedIn. He is a Director on the Boards of the Canadian Council for Youth Prosperity, Information and Communications Technology Council, and the Canadian Club. Jake founded Lighthouse Labs, Canada's foremost software development bootcamp and Hacking Health.
Vocational Education
Alessandra Faraci is from the English Montreal School Board.
The Forum for Youth Insights an initiative of Concordia University’s QUESCREN (Quebec English-speaking Communities Research Network), through its Inter-Level Educational Table, in collaboration with Y4Y Quebec (Youth4Youth Quebec), BCRC (Black Community Resource Centre).
The event is made possible through the support of the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d’expression anglaise, Department of Canadian Heritage, Concordia University and the Consortium of English-language CEGEPS, Colleges and Universities of Quebec (CELCCUQ).
For more info visit:
Find the event on Facebook: Forum For Youth Insights (FYI)
— Concordia University’s QUESCREN
