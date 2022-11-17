McGill University appoints 18th Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. H. Deep Saini

Prof. H. Deep Saini has been appointed McGill University's 18th Principal and Vice-Chancellor. The announcement was made on November 14 by the university’s Board of Governors, who made the unanimous selection following a recommendation of an advisory committee formed to lead an extensive, international search.
Prof Saini — whose renewable five-year term begins on April 1, 2023 — grew up in India, where he completed his Master of Science (Honours) in Botany from Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana and in Australia he earned a PhD in Plant Physiology from the University of Adelaide. He was President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Canberra in Australia and currently serves as President and Vice-Chancellor of Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia
Fluent in four languages, including English and French, Prof Saini’s Canadian experience includes working at four of the country’s top research-intensive universities, and he has a keen understanding of Quebec culture, having lived close to two decades in Montreal.
He held national and international governance and advisory roles, including on the Executive Committee of the U15 Group of Canadian Research Universities, and the Board of Directors of Universities Canada, where he currently serves as Vice-Chair and will begin his term as Chair in 2023. He is also the recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum and Diamond Jubilee Medals, in recognition of his service to education and Canada.
"Prof. Saini brings to McGill an exceptional breadth and depth of leadership experience, from Dalhousie, several other research-intensive universities in Canada and abroad," stated Maryse Bertrand, Chair of McGill's Board of Governors. "He exemplifies the rare mix of strong academic leadership with a wide-ranging and international perspective. He is the perfect choice for McGill as it embarks on its third century."
"I am honoured and humbled to have been chosen as McGill's next Principal and Vice-Chancellor," says Prof. Saini. "Already a leader on the national and international stage, McGill is entering its third century poised to take its global impact even further. I am looking forward with great anticipation to returning to Montreal, joining this illustrious community, and making a bold contribution to the University's most promising future."
— McGill University
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
