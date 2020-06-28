Lower Canada College officially authorized as an IB MYP World School

The Lower Canada College (LCC) administration recently announced that it has been certified for the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme (IB MYP), making it the only English high school in Quebec to offer both the Middle Years and Diploma Programmes.
The MYP, which will be implemented in grades 7 through 10, is a framework that uses a variety of teaching strategies and styles to help students understand the connections between their studies and the real world and become lifelong learners.
Confirmation of this authorization came just two weeks following the virtual visit from the IB team, during which they met with Board members, members of the leadership team, teachers, staff, parents and students. The Report on Authorization provided feedback on the school’s practices and included many commendations, including: Conversations with the school leadership team, teachers, students, and members of the parent community demonstrate a strong understanding and commitment to the programme. A positive attitude towards the MYP permeates the school community.
This marks the culmination of three years of work, training, reflection and practice.
“This evolution in our curricular structure is the most significant shift for us as a school since becoming coed in 1995,” says Headmaster Christopher Shannon. “We look forward to continuing to provide the highest quality of education for our students through the IB MYP framework.”
Lower Canada College is an independent coeducational day school for students in Kindergarten to Pre-University.
— Lower Canada College
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.