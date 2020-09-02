LCC alumni returns to his alma mater to run school’s hockey program

Montreal West native Neil Blunden is headed back to the Lions’ den at Lower Canada College, where he played his high school hockey and graduated in 2007.
The 30-year-old Blunden, who is taking over the reins of the hockey program and will coach the boys juvenile squad, will have big skates to fill as he will be replacing Kirk Lano, who departs after 17 years at LCC to pursue a career in hockey management.
“It’s really cool. It’s one of the things that really enticed me to take the challenge at LCC,” said Blunden. “I’ve seen some familiar faces and understand what the program is like. Kirk has done a great job with the program and yes I will have some big shoes to fill but I’m ready to embark on that challenge.”
This marks the second time Blunden will have the opportunity to work with a team he has played for. To accept the post at LCC, he stepped down after two seasons as an assistant coach at McGill University, where he played from 2010 to 2014. After his McGill career, Blunden had a brief playing stint in KHL with Sisak in Croatia.
His time in Croatia led to a new career path as a coach and instructor. After Blunden began working with some teams in the minor hockey program he had a turn as an assistant with the Serbian national team at the IIHF Div. 2 World Championship in 2018. “I certainly love staying in the game and getting to work with the next generation of players” Blunden said.
Under normal circumstances, taking over a program is difficult enough as the new director attempts to put his own stamp on the existing program. But in today’s COVID-19 world, Blunden is facing an entirely different set of situations to deal with for his players.
“The staff at LCC has done a tremendous job of preparing the rink,” he said. “Disinfecting it after each use, keeping a maximum of six players per room and we do our part making sure they do the distancing when we are setting drills. That took a bit of time for the players to get used to but they have adapted.”
Drills are pretty much the norm for now since Hockey Quebec has yet to tell them how we will proceed, but Blunden doesn’t mind that as it fits in with his style of coaching.
“I’m a big advocate of working on skills,” he said. “I found that when I was in Europe, the players had fantastic individual skills. They can all play the puck, skate well and with their heads up — that’s what I want for our players. Here, sometimes there’s too much emphasis on winning and just chipping the puck past players. This extra training time is allowing us to work on their individual skills so they can become the best all-around players they can be.”
Student-athletes always need to balance their schedules between academics and training. Now, there is an emphasis on safety and security in training and competing added to the mix.
“Our big motto at LCC is ‘students first,’” he said. “Every student will have some academic challenges; it will be a little bit different curriculum for them. I’m all for a little bit of adversity for all our student-athletes. I want them to find a solution, not fall by the wayside, but find a solution and be the best student-athletes they can be.”
As an LCC Old Boy, Blunden has come full circle. “It will be very special being behind the bench when we do get to play our first game.”
