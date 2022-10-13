Laval-based start-up working with local students to help disrupt how we power our everyday electronics

Thanks to the breakthrough technology of Laval-based deep tech startup, with the help of local university students, you may never have to plug your cellphone in to charge again. All you will need is light.
WattByWatt, launched in January 2021 to produce renewable energy from light using perovskites, a naturally occurring mineral being considered the future of solar cells, is on a mission to produce energy from light efficiently and reliably with the company’s patented technology, called Perovton™ hopes to change how everyday household and industrial devices are powered.
The research is being propelled through an internship program funded by Mitacs — a not-for-profit organization that fosters growth and innovation in Canada and provides students with opportunities to work on real-world, leading-edge projects. In order to bring its innovation to market, WattByWatt is working with three Mitacs interns from the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) and the University of Sherbrooke.
“The magic of this new photovoltaic material is that it works indoors,” said Pierre Des Lierres, WattByWatt business development director, explaining that his company’s next-generation renewable energy system — which was financed by an initial funding of $4 million from private equity investors — harvests both natural and artificial light, and converts it into energy.
“Our technology means we can recharge small electronic devices like cellphones and remote controls, smoke detectors, and retail tags with the light energy we already pay for in our homes, offices, or industrial buildings," Des Lierres said. “At the same time, we’re eliminating the need to replace batteries, which will significantly reduce the billions of batteries that currently end up in landfills each year.”
“The Mitacs internship program is a game-changer for us,” he said. “With the support of Mitacs, we’re procuring a leadership position for Canada in the renewable energy sector by training and hiring high-quality talent here.”
Mitacs postdoctoral intern Soroush Hafezian recently accepted a full-time position at WattByWatt after helping to progress the company’s development roadmap. He called the experience extremely rewarding and is excited about the opportunity to further advance both his personal skills and the technology.
“I'm confident that pushing the science of solar energy harvesting to new heights will trigger great positive impacts in the near future,” said Hafezian. “My Mitacs internship allowed me to apply my knowledge and do a smooth transition into the industry. I look forward to taking part in this venture with the team.”
Student, small business opportunities
“Mitacs is proud to support small businesses as they aim to unlock the equation to scaling up their R&D efforts by using the talent and expertise from the post-secondary sector,” said Mitacs CEO John Hepburn, noting that Mitacs acts as a matchmaker of sorts, helping to fill the country’s labour pool gap by placing talented students in positions that fit their skills.
With Statistics Canada reporting an all-time low ratio in unemployment-to-job vacancy in every province, organizations are hungry for top talent. At the same time, a recent survey by Mitacs showed that students lack confidence in certain skills identified as key by industry, including team management (19 percent) and project management (24 percent).
In response, Mitacs is beefing up efforts to place as many interns as possible in needed positions, said Hepburn.
“Internships provide students with the opportunity to apply academic knowledge to problem-solving skills that are critical for the future workforce, experience which they just can’t get in the classroom,” said Hepburn. “With more jobs being filled by capable students, we’re helping to improve Canada’s productivity and homegrown innovation. It’s a win-win for students, post-secondary institutions, small businesses, industry, and the country’s prosperity as a whole.”
Mitacs is funded by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments.
— Mitacs
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.