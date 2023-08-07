Kids learn more than just dates and facts when listening to historical fiction: Concordia study

Getting kids to read over the summer can sometimes be a challenging task, especially if the material is non-fiction. But as a pair of Concordia researchers show in a paper published in the journal The Reading Teacher, students can learn just as much from a good novel as they can from a good textbook – and in some cases, contribute to their socio-emotional growth.
As the researchers point out, the link between reading fiction and empathy development is well known. But less is understood about its link to building world knowledge in young readers, especially when it is incorporated into the curriculum.
They found that by reading aloud carefully selected excerpts from fiction and non-fiction books that students learned the same amount a particular period of history, but those exposed to fiction were better able to empathize with characters and see the world through their perspectives.
“Bringing history to life through fiction is important for cross-curricular teaching,” says the paper’s co-author Sandra Martin-Chang, a professor in the Department of Education. “Historical empathy gets students thinking about how everyday people lived and how they were impacted by events. It allows them to be transported into a different world.”
The study was designed and led by Meredyth Dwyer, MA 19, who is currently completing her MA in Counseling Psychology at Yorkville University and working as a child and youth counsellor in Ontario.
The Great Depression inside and out
For the study, 41 students between the ages of 9 and 12 were separated into two groups of roughly the same size and gender balance. Dwyer read aloud three excerpts from the novel Bud, Not Buddy, a novel set during the Great Depression, incorporating additional facts into the novel at appropriate sections to ensure it had the same factual information as the non-fiction text. For the nonfiction group, she read from the textbook What Was the Great Depression?, a book designed for readers in Grades 3-7 that explains the era in age-appropriate language.
Dwyer read excerpts aloud to the groups to control for different levels of reading skills and level access to the texts as much as possible. She read to them for 25 minutes four times over the course of one week.
The students then filled out a series of questionnaires to record scales of empathy with the characters, their feelings towards wanting to help them, their overall enjoyment and transportability—whether they felt that they had been transported or swept away by the story into another time and place. They also filled out Great Depression knowledge quizzes before and after the fourth and final visit.
Children in the fiction group reported that the more they felt transported into the novel, the more able they were to take the perspective of others, become involved in fantasy and want to help the characters. They also reported higher listening enjoyment. Those in the nonfiction group reported a link between transportability and overall enjoyment and fantasy elements, but not with any socio-emotional skills. Both groups reported knowing more about the Great Depression after the listening than they did before.
Learning with soft skills
“These results show that the students learned as much factual information from the excerpts of the novel as from the nonfiction text, but the ones that had listened to historical fiction showed more empathy development, and related to and wanted to help the main characters more,” says Martin-Chang.
She believes this study, while based on a relatively small sample size, has pedagogical potential.
“This is a classroom-ready practice where teachers across domains could work together to augment learning across disciplines,” she says. “There are lots of room for synergy that we may be passing up. As Meredyth points out, working ‘soft’ skills like the ability to identify with others into as many classes as possible while keeping the same amount of factual learning should be our goal.”
This research release was originally published in April 2023. it has been slightly modified to reflect the season.
Read the cited paper: “Fact from Fiction: The Learning Benefits of Listening to Historical Fiction”
— By Fiona Downey
— Concordia University
— AB
