John Abbott student named a 2021 Loran Scholar, Canada’s most comprehensive award

Malik Dahel from John Abbott College has been named a 2021 Loran Scholar. This year, the Loran Scholars Foundation selected 30 exceptional young Canadians from a pool of 6,084 applicants who demonstrate a firm commitment to character, service and leadership potential; breadth in academic and extra-curricular interests; integrity; and a high level of personal autonomy.
In a time of immense change and challenge, the newly selected scholars have shown grit and resilience, finding ways to make the most of these extraordinary circumstances and meaningfully serve their communities.
A Pierrefonds resident, Dahel is very involved presiding over the Pierrefonds-Roxboro Youth Council for almost three years now, volunteering with the West Island Association for the Intellectually Handicapped (WIAIH), and much more.
An Honours Science student at John Abbott, Dahel is “very honored to have been selected as a Loran Scholar.” He is looking forward to studying at the University of Waterloo in the fall in Systems Design Engineering.
The Loran Award is Canada’s largest and most comprehensive four-year undergraduate award. What makes this award unique is that it is not a reward for past accomplishments, but an investment in a potential future path of high impact. Loran poses a lifelong challenge to its scholars to live outstanding lives of character and take on significant leadership roles, which will positively impact their communities, Canada, and the world around us.
Loran Scholars receive a renewable four-year award comprising an annual living stipend and matching tuition waiver from one of the foundation’s 25 partner universities; funding for tri-sectoral summer work experiences (in enterprise, public policy, and community development); one-on-one mentorship; and the opportunity to connect with other high-potential youth through forums and scholar gatherings. Following their undergraduate studies, Loran Scholars are welcomed into an engaged alumni community, in which former scholars connect and collaborate through regional hubs and larger reunion events.
— John Abbott College
— AB
