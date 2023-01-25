John Abbott College wins Bell Let’s Talk grant

John Abbott College recently announced that it won the Implementation Grant of $100,000 from Bell Let’s Talk Post-Secondary Fund. The gift allows John Abbott College counsellors to continue developing mental health initiatives specific to the needs of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) student community.
In particular, the funds will enable John Abbott to retain the consultative services of a Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI)/Mental Health expert; to diversify the wellness promoting services available to BIPOC students; to build alliances with community organizations servicing the BIPOC community; and to continue learning the latest in culturally sensitive mental health practices.
The John Abbott College community thanks the Bell Let’s Talk campaign for their ongoing dedication and efforts in support of mental health.
John Abbott College, situated on the western tip of the Island of Montreal, is a public Anglophone college serving students since 1971. Today, the increasingly diverse student body includes more than 6500 fulltime day students and an additional 2,000 continuing education students.
— John Abbott College
