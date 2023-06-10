John Abbott College student Kevin He awarded Canada’s largest undergraduate scholarship

Kevin He, a soon-to-be graduate of the Arts & Science program at John Abbott College, has been selected to receive a $120,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship to study in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) at McGill University. As a graduate of John Abbott College in Montreal, Québec, He will be entering the Software Engineering with Co-op program at McGill in the Fall.
“My goal in life has always been to become a well-rounded individual by actively seeking opportunities to forge connections and explore new interests,” he noted when asked to give his insight into being selected for this award. “This desire was one of the reasons I transitioned from Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf to John Abbott College, as I wished to establish new connections in an entirely different environment. Being part of the Schulich Leaders will allow me to cultivate even broader perspectives through interactions with the other 99 leaders throughout Canada. Receiving this scholarship signifies that I cannot give up on the skills I have acquired through various extracurricular activities and leadership roles.
“Above all, being awarded this scholarship will help alleviate some of the financial burden I place on my parents. I am aware that my involvement in numerous activities makes me an expensive child, but I am relieved that they can now focus on addressing their financial difficulties without considering me as a contributing factor.”
“This will/should inspire more student applicants to submit their nominations in the future,” said Anthony Haddad on his nomination of Kevin He. “The application process comes at a busy examination time toward the latter part of the fall term. And so, the student body would see Kevin as a trailblazer, someone who managed to focus on his studies and find the needed time to complete a comprehensive application, and win!”,
This year, the value of the scholarship has increased to address the increased cost of living across Canada. A total of 100 scholarships are being awarded — 50 engineering scholarships valued at $120,000 each and 50 science, technology or math scholarships valued at $100,000 each.
“We are proud to celebrate the continued success of Schulich Leader Scholarships, the premiere STEM scholarship program in Canada,” said program founder Seymour Schulich. “This group of outstanding students will represent the best and brightest Canada has to offer and will make great contributions to society, both on a national and global scale. With their university expenses covered, they can focus their time on their studies, research projects, extracurriculars, and entrepreneurial ventures. They are the next generation of entrepreneurial-minded, technology innovators.”
Recognizing the increasing importance and impact that STEM disciplines will have on the prosperity of future generations, businessman and philanthropist Seymour Schulich established this $100+ million scholarship fund in 2012 to encourage our best and brightest students to become Schulich Leader Scholars: the next generation of entrepreneurial-minded, technology innovators.
