John Abbott College (JAC) recently announced that Gracie Diabo, a student in the Double DEC: Science & Social Science program, has been named a 2023 Loran Scholar. This year, the Loran Scholars Foundation selected 36 exceptional, high-potential youth from a pool of nearly 4,800 applicants who demonstrated their drive to step up in the face of challenges and make positive change in their communities across the country.
Diabo is the founder and president of the Indigenous club at JAC. She is also a member and former executive of student union and a former member of the JAC Foundation Board of Directors. Diabo volunteers with the school’s green team and is a member of various committees promoting students' voices. She has also volunteered abroad in Peru and Costa Rica helping renovate community spaces and, during the pandemic, she volunteered at local flu vaccine clinics.
“The feeling of becoming a Loran Scholar is indescribable and I am still processing it. This has opened so many new opportunities, and I am feeling grateful and excited for the future,” stated Diabo. “It means so much to be able to represent my home community, indigenous students/youth, and all those that support me, including the John Abbott community. […] I hope to inspire more students and youth to become involved and play active roles in their communities. With this, I look forward to continuing to grow along my journey with Loran, and uplift others to do the same.”
The only award of its kind in the country, the Loran Award is a four-year leadership enrichment program consisting of summer work experiences, mentorship, scholar gatherings, an annual living stipend, and a tuition waiver at one of 25 university partners.
“We are so excited and very proud for Gracie on this comprehensive and well-deserved award,” added Dennis Waide, JAC’s director of student services. “Gracie truly embodies the John Abbott College student experience through her energy and selfless commitments at school and in extracurricular activities. On behalf of the entire John Abbott College community, congratulations Gracie!”
— John Abbott College
— A. Bonaparte
