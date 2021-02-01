John Abbott College researchers part of team looking at improving success of CEGEP nursing students with simulation

Researchers from Cégep Heritage College and John Abbott College were awarded a grant as part of the 2020-2021 call for projects within the Canada-Québec Agreement on Higher Education. The announcement was made by by the Ministère de l’Enseignement supérieur at the end of 2020.
This project — Modifying Clinical to Simulation Ratio: The Impact on Québec Nursing Students' Success, Cognitive Load and Mental Wellness — is the hypothesis of Denyse April, RN, BScN, M.Ed and Nursing teacher of Cégep Heritage College; along with John Abbott College’s Nursing Co-Chairperson Ute Beffert, RN BScN Med; and Nursing Instructor Jane Pearsall RN, BNSc., M.Ed., all of whom will share in the execution of the project.
This 1-year grant of $182,430 has been extended due to the limitations imposed by COVID-19.
Project summary:
Diminishing numbers and availability of appropriate clinical placements has been a perennial challenge for nurse educators. As such, the use of high-fidelity simulation has been used to replace some in-hospital clinical experience hours over the past decade.
Recent research has shown that simulation appears to be a more concentrated and efficient teaching methodology compared to traditional hospital learning suggesting a 2:1 clinical to simulation ratio.
Researchers April, Beffert and Pearsall plan to investigate how eight hours of simulation (equivalent to one traditional clinical day) versus four hours of simulation will impact student success, while maintaining the connection to the multicultural aspects of the obstetrical clinical experience.
Additionally, insight into whether decreasing student workload through reduced simulation hours will have a positive effect on students’ mental health will be of major interest.
Founded in 1969, Cégep Heritage College is the only public, tuition-free, Anglophone CEGEP in Western Quebec. The state-of-the-art facilities are located in Gatineau, just ten minutes from downtown Ottawa. John Abbott College is a public Anglophone college serving students since 1971, situated on the western tip of the Island of Montreal.
— Cégep Heritage College
— John Abbott College
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.