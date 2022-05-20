John Abbott College inaugurated renovated library

John Abbott College held its long-awaited ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 12 to inaugurate the renovated library. Designed by prize-winning ÉKM architects, the space has retained its historical charm while modern elements were added throughout.
This project was made possible thanks to the Canada-Quebec Contribution Agreement for Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund.
Following the $15 million renovation, the library has moved its collection of 66,000 print volumes and other resources into a space of 3,700 square meters situated at the heart of the campus.
"State of the art facilities are vital to educational excellence,” stated Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis. “This investment in the renewal of John Abbott's library infrastructure is testimony to the priority our Liberal government places on post-secondary education as a driver of Canada's progress and prosperity. Today's investment is also a tangible expression of the federal government's commitment to supporting and strengthening Canada's minority official language communities."
"Libraries in our higher education institutions are calm and soothing environments where knowledge, study and learning come together for the benefit of students' overall development," added Christopher Skeete, MNA for Sainte-Rose, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have made this wonderful project possible."
“I just love the library,” said John Halpin, Director General of John Abbott College. “As soon as you enter, you can immediately feel the grandeur, see the light-flooded rooms and the numerous study areas occupied by students. The renovated space is truly conducive to learning and collaboration.”
“We are living a very important part of John Abbott College’s history today,” added Gwyneth Edwards, Chair of the Board of Governors. “This century-old now renovated Library has seen generations of students and is ready to welcome many more curious minds.”
For his part, Guy Lallemand, Chair of the John Abbott College Foundation Board of Directors said, “I am pleased with the work of the Foundation’s Board and their effort in leading a successful fundraising campaign to support the library renovations and window restoration project.”
— John Abbott College
— AB
