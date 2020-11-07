John Abbott College Foundation holding a silent fundraising auction Nov. 20 to 29

The John Abbott College Foundation helps hundreds of students every year who do without the essentials like groceries, books, medication, and more just to stay in school.
Charitable organizations like the JAC Foundation are facing the daunting task of responding to those needs while the pandemic is dramatically affecting critical incoming donations.
It has all but put a stop to regular annual fundraising activities. That’s why the foundation is trying something new – a virtual silent auction.
From November 20 to 29, you can shop online from the comfort of your home. Visit them on Facebook or on their webpage at JohnAbbottVirtualAuction Sneak previews will be posted daily!
Bid, shop, share the info — and change the life of a JAC student in need.
There will be items there in everyone’s price range, no purchase is too small. ALL auction proceeds go to the Foundation.
— John Abbott College Foundation
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.