John Abbott College Foundation celebrates successful golf tournament

John Abbott College Foundation recently announced that it’s annual golf tournament raised a total of $62,500. The premium golfing event brought together donors and sponsors for a day out on the links at the Beaconsfield Golf Club.
A total of 33 foursomes took to the course for friendly games that saw them competing against colleagues, as well as JAC star student-athletes, all the while enjoying drinks and treats served along the way. At the end of the day, everyone headed indoors for a reception and silent auction of top-tier products that were generously donated to the cause.
Yearly campaigns and activities support students in need of financial assistance, allowing them to focus primarily on their education and continue their road to success. And everyone in attendance heard directly from students and staff who witnessed the results of the Foundations’ fundraising initiatives firsthand.
JAC, located on western tip of the Island of Montreal, is a public anglophone college serving students since 1971. Today, the increasingly diverse student body includes 6,500 fulltime day students per semester and an additional 2,000 continuing education students per year.
— A. Bonaparte
