On Friday, June 9, the John Abbott College Foundation held its annual Scholarship, Bursary & Awards Ceremony. The event, held in the John Abbott Library, was the chance for recipients to meet those responsible for their financial donations face to face. The awards are provided by private donors, businesses, industry associations, community organizations, and College employees.
The JAC Foundation elopment and potential for success. The Foundation’s scholarships and bursaries help the College reach its objective of maintaining accessibility and promoting academic persistence at the CEGEP level.
Yearly fwholly supports the College’s mission statement, which is to provide an excellent education for students within a stimulating learning environment that will enhance their devundraising events such as the Loonie line, the Golf Tournament and the Silent Auction have raised more than $123,000 during the recent school year — funds that will go directly to students in need of financial assistance.
The top awards presented were the John Abbott College Scholarship(s) (Pre-U) - $2,000; the John Abbott College Scholarship(s) (Science) - $2,000; the John Abbott College Scholarship(s) (Careers) - $1,000; the Desjardins Scholarships – five awards in the amount of $1,000; the Andrew Stachrowski Memorial Scholarship - $3,000; the CAE Scholarship - $2,500; the George Springate Memorial Scholarship - $2,000; the Anne-Marie Edward Scholarship - $2,000; and the Cody Bouchard Memorial Scholarship - $1,500
— A. Bonaparte
