In just his ninth season as head coach of the John Abbott College Islanders football team, Patrick Gregory has achieved a milestone few attain, the illusive tier of 50 wins.
Taking the reins in 2012, Coach Pat faced a challenge. In the five years prior to his arrival, the Islanders had won 34 per cent of games, missing the playoffs each of those five years.
“Focussing on the young men in front of him and the winning tradition that was very present in the earlier years at the West Island CEGEP, he started the transformation both on and off the field. From the first player he recruited at Abbott to team captain, to a lifelong friend I am grateful to have him in my life,” stated. Jordan Beaulieu (JAC '14) Ottawa Red Blacks defensive back.
“Coach Pat is a tremendous coach and an honour to work with. Over the last six years, he has been a great mentor and has taught me a lot about football and life. He always puts his players and staff first, and is always there to support his players on and and off the field," added Scott Noivo (JAC ’10) JAC Football defensive coordinator/ strength and conditioning coach.
“I loved my experience with Coach Pat. Throughout my career at Abbott and still today, he has always been there for me, whether for school, football or even life in general. He has been a very good mentor and continues to instill in me values that will be a part of me for the rest of my life,” stated Mathieu Boudreau (JAC '20) McGill University Redbirds quarterback, adding, “ It was an honour to have the chance to lead the offence and to have been the quarterback for our run to the Bol d'Or. Coach Pat had very good chemistry with his players and I think it showed on the field. Even though we don’t see each other every day, he still takes time to keep in touch and follow me in my new projects, and for that, I am very grateful.”
The speed at which he attained 50 wins is impressive. Over nine years, Coach Pat has won 68 per cent of his games (77 per cent over the last four seasons), and made it through the playoffs to the Bol D'or game three times. The 2019 tight-knit crew of players and coaches won the Championship Bol D’or in 2019.
Coach Pat’s 50th win came on home turf October 2 against Cégep de l’Outaouais. Two more wins followed. This Saturday, the 2nd place John Abbott Islanders travel to Cégep Montmorency to wrap up the regular season and start preparing for the playoffs. The winner will take 1st place in the division.
John Abbott College is a public Anglophone college, is situated on the western tip of the Island of Montreal, serving students since 1971.
— John Abbott College
— AB
