It's easy being green: Schools find innovative ways to be more eco-friendly

As a mom of an elementary school child on the South Shore, I am very connected with other parents across Montreal and the West Island and I absolutely love seeing all the amazing eco-friendly initiatives that schools are taking on. From gardens and composting to fundraisers and field trips based around conservation, integrating eco-friendly lessons and ways of life has become a central part of current school ongoings.
Many schools, such as my son’s (St. Jude Elementary School in Greenfield Park) as well as private institutions like ECS in Westmount, have added beehives to the school grounds. Not only do the bees provide an opportunity to learn more about this important species, but the bees also help pollinate plants in the environments around them. Plus, many of the schools will harvest the honey to then be sold as a means of raising money for the school.
ECS’ Garden of Hope and Honey was a project they started a few years ago. They integrated gardens into the landscape of the school, which were then pollinated by the bees that were housed in similar rooftop hives.
St. Jude Elementary, along with Montreal’s John Caboto Academy Elementary School and private schools like Villa Maria, to name just a few, used the local business Alvéole to install and maintain rooftop beehives. The company helps businesses, schools, and various organizations meet their sustainability goals by bringing bees to their buildings and providing both an educational service and what ends up being a meaningful experience to those involved.
Since their founding in 2013, they have put more than 100,000 people directly in touch with bees. There is even an app for the school beehives where parents and students can see them in real-time, with regular beekeeper updates every few weeks.
A number of schools have started composting, with a pilot project launching a few years ago in Montreal schools that will run until 2025. In that time more than 20 schools have started integrating wet garbage removal as well as educating students on the benefits of separating waste and using compost in gardening.
Willingdon School in Montreal has a student-driven Green Committee, and they have spearheaded a wide range of eco-friendly projects, including recycling and composting, gardening, zero-waste school events, and much more.
Other earth-conscious organizations have started offering programs to elementary and high schools, as well as those that are public or privately funded, plus CEGEPs and universities. For example, ENvironnement JEUnesse (ENJEU) is an organization that is dedicated to educating youth on environmental issues, providing training through educational projects, and encouraging them to take action in their community.
ENJEU encourages critical thinking and has raised the youth voice to share its concerns, demands and solutions on environmental issues. The early childhood community can look to the CPE (centre de la petite enfance) durable program, which is recognized by the Ministère de la Famille. Elementary and secondary schools can get involved in its Matière verte program, and CEGEPs and colleges have benefited from the Cégep Vert du Québec program for over 15 years.
As a parent, it’s encouraging to know that our schools are not only teaching them academically, but they are helping students shape their views of the world for the better. Through different projects and hands-on learning experiences, schools are putting eco-conscious practices into place that will benefit our communities for years to come.
