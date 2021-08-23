COVID completely changed the way the school year played out last year, so it should come as no surprise that some of these adjustments will continue to play a role in the upcoming school year. This is especially true of technology. While schools were already embracing different ways of using technology in the classroom and to enhance learning, this was never as important as it was last year when schools were opening and closing, forcing everyone to take part in virtual learning in some way.
Rather than look at what was lost in the process, school administrators are instead reaping some of the benefits of the lessons they learned from the previous year.
“There was much more emphasis on formative (versus summative) assessment: formative assessment prioritizes giving ongoing feedback to students, identifying their strengths and weaknesses, and targeting areas that need work,” said Lena Kwiatek, Director of the High School at Trafalgar School for Girls.
By contrast, summative assessments (unit tests, exams, etc.) are usually done at the end of a unit or term and measured against a benchmark rather than the student’s individual progress. “Many teachers tried out new software such as Jamboard, Flipgrid, and Peardeck, and will continue using it, and we will continue to use more video resources. And, while meeting in-person is ideal, having the online platform does give us more flexibility.”
Technology, which has always been embraced at Trafalgar, will continue to play a big part in learning at the school. This is especially true after the experience of teaching through a pandemic. “We will see more use of Google classroom and more assignments that are completed on Google docs. Teachers provide feedback directly on the document as students continue to work on the assignments,” Kwiatek said.
Because socializing was lacking last school year, schools are looking to ramp up clubs and extracurriculars in such a way that they are safe and still fulfilling for the students involved. There will also be extra attention paid to mentoring.
“We were reminded [because of COVID] how important it is for the younger grades to be able to interact with the older students. They need role models,” said Kwiatek. “Trafalgar’s Big/Little Sister program pairs up Secondary I and V students and cultivating those relationships will be a priority in the coming year.”
Their annual career day was also held online for the past two years and was a great success, allowing graduates who are further afield to connect with current students, and it’s a format they will likely keep as well.
All in all, the pandemic has highlighted new facets of the learning experience, like how technology can play an important role in the classroom and beyond. It also demonstrated just how pivotal the socializing aspect of school is too. “It has encouraged both educators and students to explore, experiment, collaborate, and innovate,” Kwiatek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.