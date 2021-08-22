Hot Items: Class is back in session

Kid's colour block backpack at Giant Tiger, $10
Bentgo leakproof lunchbox from Bureau en Gros, $39.98
These fun character lunch boxes are available at Golteez, $14.99
Nike Star Runner shoes, grey/peach, from Sports Experts, $54.99
Water bottles to stay hydrated in class. From Golteez, $19.99
BondStreet non-medical 3-play kids reusable masks from Bureau en Gros, $6.99
Parkland Rodeo Jr. lunch bag from Sports Experts, $29.99
Skullcandy cassette Bluetooth headphones from Bureau en Gros, $29.99
Watches so they’re never late for class, from Golteez $15
Adidas classic 3S backpack available at Sports Experts, $44.99
Paper Mate Flair scented fine felt tip pens from Bureau en Gros, $17.49

