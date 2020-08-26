Homeschooling: A hands-on customized approach to learning

Homeschooling may have been a more foreign concept in years past, but when schools abruptly shut down last March, parents, teachers and children quickly found themselves immersed in it. Classes were held online, teachers were meeting with students virtually, and families were wading through a whole “new normal” when it came to schooling.
As another pandemic-affected academic year is upon us, many parents have found themselves considering homeschooling for the first time. Kate Blake of LaSalle is the mom of an 8-year-old son and has been homeschooling him since kindergarten. “For the last two years, the Quebec government has been working to have more regulations for homeschooling in the province, and we have to follow a procedure with specific guidelines as well as provide reports throughout and at the end of the year showing the child’s progress,” she explained.
However, it is up to the parent in terms of the teaching style they decide to use. “Some homeschooling methods are more traditional and some are less. We tend to be a bit more traditional because my son is a very active learner so we need a lot of structure,” Blake said.
Blake tends to homeschool year-round, and travel is a big part of their homeschooling experiences and lessons. They typically spend 2-3 hours a day doing formal schoolwork, but she said other learning happens throughout the day. “We sit and read, and lately he’s been doing a lot of coding and computer animation. For us, we tend to follow a routine but we don’t have structure: we get up, then there’s a bit of free time, and after breakfast is when we start our schoolwork. It’s not for everybody but it has a natural flow for us.”
A major concern of homeschooling is ensuring that the child gets enough socialization time with other kids their age.
“Socialization always comes up because inevitably people think we’re doing work all day in the basement, but socialization happens naturally,” Blake explained. “We travel and my son talks to people from different countries and of different ages. There are also a lot of homeschoolers that get together, and there are many online activities and music courses. A lot of kids thrive in a classroom and some don’t. You don’t necessarily need school for natural socialization.”
Those who wish to formally homeschool their children must advise the Ministry of Education as well as their respective school board. For more information about homeschooling, go to education.gouv.qc.ca
