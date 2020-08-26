Helping kids adjust to a new school

The first day of school always comes with some jitters. Pair that with a pandemic, which means new rules to follow, and it can be even more nerve-wracking. For those kids who are starting at a new school, whether it be because they are entering kindergarten or starting high school, it can be doubly intimidating.
When asked if she was excited to start kindergarten at St. Patrick Elementary, 5-year-old Breanyn Getty of Île-Perrot shook her head with a shy smile. “No, I’m not excited,” she said softly. But her enthusiasm quickly changed when asked about her new school supplies. “I have a new backpack, and wanna know what it is? Frozen 2” she exclaimed, clutching an Elsa doll. She said was also looking forward to seeing a friend from daycare at her new big-girl school.
Getty’s parents said that, in addition to being familiar with the school because it’s where her two older brothers go, they also attended an outdoor kindergarten orientation this past spring. She met the principal and got familiar with the teachers and overall structure and feel of the school.
Her eldest brother, Mayson, who is 12, will also be starting at a new school this year as he enters Macdonald High School in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. However, unlike his sister, he is ready to get started. “I’m not really nervous at all,” he said.
Last year in October he attended an open house where he toured the school and was introduced to the staff. “I visited most of the classrooms and met a lot of the teachers, plus the student council was hosting different fundraisers,” so he already felt comfortable with his new school.
Starting at a new school can be challenging, especially for kids who are more introverted or shy. So, here are some tips to help make the transition a little smoother and less stressful:
1) Visit the school ahead of time and tour the grounds if you haven’t already done so. Make sure your kids know where they come in and out of the school, and where certain landmarks are like the cafeteria, gym, library, etc.
2) Know the route to and from school. For many kids starting at a new school, this might also mean taking the bus for the first time. Go over the bus route and schedules so there are no surprises come the first day.
3) Talk about it. It’s always good to get any concerns or questions out in the open before the academic year begins. Review any new rules associated with the pandemic as well. It can help put everyone’s minds at ease.
4) Encourage your child to be social. If they are younger, you could always set up playdates at the park with their new classmates. For tweens and teens, encourage them to get involved in a club, sport or extracurricular activity.
