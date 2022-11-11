Greenbelts are effective at slowing urban sprawl: Concordia research

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.