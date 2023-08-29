Give your child's teacher a helping hand

Beyond drop-off, pick-up, and parent/teacher meetings, have you ever spent time in a school during the day? We all think that we know how hard our teachers work, but do we really? Likely, while you’re reading this article, your child’s teacher is planning, cleaning, organizing, and balancing homelife, school life, and so much more. Teachers almost spend more time with our kids than we do, at least Monday to Friday. And that’s why it’s so important to give them as much support and cooperation as possible.
I asked a few local teachers what we, as parents, can do to make their jobs a little bit easier. One of the biggest requests was that parents put their kids on a good routine, especially younger children. They need a solid bedtime regime that should ideally start before school even begins. Many educators also recommend incorporating reading into nighttime habits. Not only will this help them settle down and get ready to sleep, but it will also help them practice their reading and spelling, something every teacher hopes are reinforced at home.
When it comes to schedules, older kids should also have a more regimented sleeping schedule, particularly after the late nights and sleeping in that happens during summer break. Depending on their age, they should be able to take accountability of certain tasks and responsibilities, like getting their clothes ready, making their own lunch and packing up their school bag with necessary supplies.
Teachers also want to work with parents to help their students maintain a good school experience throughout the academic year. One teacher suggested working on extinguishing the “us versus them” mentality, explaining that parents and teachers should be the child’s dream team. “Trust your teacher, be open with them, and work together,” said David Schipper, a learning clinic director and licensed teacher.
“Remember they are human too. Many of them are parents that understand more than you realize.”
Finally, Schipper added that parents should try and teach their children how to be a kind, considerate individuals. Seems like a simple enough request but it does require open communication with your child or teen. Talking about topics like bullying, inclusion, and more can help foster feelings of empathy and therefore will make your student a much easier and better pupil in the classroom, towards their classmates as well as their teachers.
Our teachers’ jobs don’t just occupy their time during school hours. They are putting in time as well as their own resources to make the school experience the best it can be for your child. Stay in communication with your child’s teacher. Ask how you can help make their jobs easier. And appreciate everything they do.
