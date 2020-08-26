Getting back in back-to-school mode … during a pandemic

After an extended summer with little routine, it can be challenging for everyone to get into back-to-school mode. This is especially true of this academic year, as most students have had a longer-than-usual break. It’s been more than five months since schools closed last March due to COVID, and with many parents working from home, kids have definitely had less structure.
This year is unlike any other – students are returning to school with all-new rules and regulations in place, such as social distancing, mask-wearing, staying within their class bubbles, and more. That is why it’s so imperative, experts say, to try and prepare your children and teenagers, as much as possible, for the routine of the school year ahead.
Lori Brown is a teacher at Pierrefonds Community High School and is also the mom of 11- and 13-year-olds. She said, “You can speak to [kids of this age] on a different level. We talk about how these measures are there for their protection and why we need to respect them. With high school kids, they’re excited to go back and looking forward to it. It’s been six months without seeing their friends. They want to see people every day like they’re used to.”
Deena Fremeth is a high school teacher at JPPS-Bialik and has been preparing her younger children for the return to school during COVID. “We’ve been talking a lot about how they may have to wear masks in the hallway and travel around with hand sanitizer, how they need to keep distance and wash their hands, and I’ve been preparing them for this bubble idea with classmates,” she said.
These extra cautionary conversations are in addition to her usual back-to-school prep, like adjusting bedtimes and reviewing some of her children’s skills, such as reading, math, and going over letters.
“High school kids are so, so social, and they haven’t seen each other in months,” Fremeth said of her students. “They’re going to be all over each other because putting them back in school is going to make them think it’s safe. Parents need to talk to them about the rules: try and keep a distance — and wear their masks. I think school is going to be a little bit of a shock.”
The key to this year’s return to school is communication. For the wellbeing and health of everyone, parents need to be vigilant about preparing their kids and teens, and helping to support the teachers, who will be doing their best to keep kids safe while they’re in their care.
Here’s wishing everyone a great year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.